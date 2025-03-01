Alabama OC Ryan Grubb receives a $80,306 monthly cheque weeks after getting hired

In early February, the Alabama Crimson Tide hired Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator. Grubb has worked with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer throughout his career and was initially set to be the offensive coordinator during the 2024 season, but left to join the Seattle Seahawks for a season.

On Friday (February 28), he received his first paycheck for his new job, as revealed by Alabama College Football reporter Mike Rodak on social media.

"Ryan Grubb, who is Alabama's OC, received an $80,306 monthly paycheck yesterday after being hired on February 6. His full contract has not yet been presented to the board of trustees."

Rodak revealed that Grubb received this money, despite his full contract not being revealed and signed.

Earning $80,306 per month means that Grubb is on a yearly salary of nearly $1 million ($963,672 to be exact). Despite the amount, Grubb does not even break into the top 10 highest-earning OCs with this salary. For reference, top of this list is Notre Dame Fighting Irish OC Mike Denbrock, who is reportedly on a salary of $2.1 million.

Grubb's salary does not even make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator at Alabama. The Crimson Tide announced that Nick Sheridan, who was the program's offensive coordinator during the 2024 season, will be retained as co-offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Sheridan will keep his salary his 2024 season in 2025, which is significantly higher than Grubb's.

"Nick Sheridan's paycheck remained unchanged: $113,480, or 1/12 of his $1.36 million salary."

What does Ryan Grubb need to do in 2025?

No matter how much money these offensive coordinators are making, they will be judged on how well the Crimson Tide plays on the field.

This year is going to be a year of massive change for the program, as they are going to be without star quarterback Jalen Milroe. The program is likely to promote from within, meaning that a less experienced quarterback is likely to fill Milroe's shoes.

This means that Grubb and Sheridan must collaborate with their offensive stars, including wide receiver Ryan Williams, to optimize the offense for the younger quarterback.

If they succeed, Alabama should make the 12-team College Football Playoff, which they missed out on last season due to mistakes in key matches.

