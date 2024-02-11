Former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb followed coach Kalen Deboer to Alabama as the O.C. and quarterbacks coach after being passed over for the job a few weeks ago and now might be on the move again.

According to ESPN, Grubb will now leave Alabama to become coach Mike Macdonald's offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks after being recently spotted at a bar in Seattle with the team's top brass.

Ryan Grubb was sat alongside the Seahawks general manager, John Schneider and Macdonald at the restaurant. Grubb will also reportedly take offensive line coach Scott Huff to his new role.

Grubb will replace former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron who took up the same position with the Chicago Bears after the Seahawks fired legendary coach Pete Carroll.

Grubb was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach throughout Michael Penix Jr.'s sensational two years as the Washington Huskies' gunslinger.

With the Seahawks holding the No. 16 pick, speculation has picked up that Seattle might be Penix Jr.'s final destination after the NFL 2024 Draft.

Ryan Grubb had worked with Kalen DeBoer across four different jobs (Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls) spanning 12 years. His departure will be a big blow for the new Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

Ryan Grubb's emotional farewell to Washington

Having made the Huskies one of the top offenses in the country, Ryan Grubb hoped to be considered for the top job after Kalen DeBoer accepted the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching job post-Nick Saban.

Ironically, Grubb had interviewed for the Tide job under Saban in 2022 to replace Bill O'Brien but the legendary coach hired Tommy Rees from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish instead.

Instead, Grubb was passed over for the top job as the Huskies instead hired Jedd Fisch from Arizona. Grubb expressed his disappointment at not being considered and gave an emotional farewell to the Washington fans on X.

"Though I wanted to be, I will not be the next head coach at the University of Washington," Grubb wrote. "It would have been a dream to stay here and fight to maintain the standard that had been re-established. I showed up every day early and stayed late gladly to fight for my family ... and with tears in my eyes, I know my last day in Husky Stadium has come."

The Seattle Seahawks job will be Grubb's first in the NFL.