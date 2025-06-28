"Alabama is my pick to win the SEC": CFB insider drops massive prediction for Kalen DeBoer to reinstate Bama glory in 2025

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have been under fire lately for their unprecedented slump in the 2024 season. Bama was in a transition stage when Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer changed guards, affecting their season record and preventing them from making the 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, things are expected to change this season as DeBoer learns the Alabama standards and how things function in Tuscaloosa.

According to CFB insider Michael Bratton, Alabama will win the SEC championship this upcoming season. As per the latest rankings released by EA Sports College Football 26, Bama ranks atop the leaderboard in terms of top teams in the country.

“Alabama is my pick to win the SEC," Bratton said on The Paul Finebaum Show on Saturday [Timestamp - 3:30]. "I don't know if you just saw this, but the new college football video game just debuted their team rankings. They have Alabama as the number one team in the nation this year."

Bratton took a swipe at DeBoer, suggesting that he should take time off from the golf course and focus on building up the roster he possesses.

"So the buzz is starting to grow for the Crimson Tide here and Kalen DeBoer, or, as we like to call him, deboering, but again, but again, he's keeping it boring," Bratton said. "I'd rather he did that, not spend all his time on the golf course. I think he's got a top three roster. He's got his offensive coordinator back.

"I think they're going to have one of the best defenses in the country. This is, I think, a perfect spot for the Crimson Tide to be flying under everyone's radar. I don't think they're going to be the pick at SEC media days, but there they are, my pick who win the league.”

Insider claims Kalrn DeBoer needs to protect his starting QB

Unlike last year, when Jalen Milroe struggled in the later weeks of the season, Michael Bratton wants Kalen DeBoer to make his choice wisely. Looking at the current scenario, it is going to be Ty Simpson who starts for the program.

Bratton suggests that DeBoer should make sure Simpson stays away from injuries and plays to his full potential to keep up with the competition in the postseason.

Simpson could prove to be an X factor in Bama's pursuit of making the national championship game.

DeBoer & Co. will kick off their season with a blockbuster ACC faceoff against Florida State. After Thomas Castellanos’ recent chirp, things could heat up real quick in this game.

The SEC Media Days are scheduled from July 14 through July 17 this offseason.

