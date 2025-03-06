Alabama players share their first impressions of new OC Ryan Grubb

  • home icon
By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Mar 06, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be welcoming a new offensive coordinator in 2025. Ryan Grubb will lead Alabama's offense after brief stint in the NFL.

In 2024, Grubb was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. However, it was announced in January that he would not be returning in 2025. In early February, Grubb was announced as the Crimson Tide's next offensive coordinator, and players seemed excited by the prospect.

Speaking to AL.com, many Alabama players offered their reactions to Grubb's hiring.

Running back Jam Miller said the team already loves their new offensive coordinator.

“We all love him,” Miller said. “Last year, he came in and he ended up leaving of course, but now we know him like he’s been here for a minute, so right now we’re just working and getting better.”

Wide receiver Germie Bernard, who played for Grubb in 2023 when they were both at Washington, is excited to play in his "explosive" offense yet again.

“Just being able to be in the offense that he has, as we all saw in 2023, it’s very explosive,” Bernard said. “Just to be able to have that system back, and especially with the guys that we have, I know that we’ll be able to recreate some good things.
“He just wants the best out of everybody, so he just coaches everybody hard,” Bernard said. “And then, most importantly, he’s just aggressive with the way that he calls plays, he’s not afraid to take any chances, take any shots.”
Can Ryan Grubb help Alabama return to former glory in 2025?

Alabama is coming off of its first season without legendary coach Nick Saban. The program finished 9-4 in 2024, failing to make the College Football Playoff and also losing the ReliaQuest Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines 19-13. Alabama finished sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

To bounce back, they'll need to compete with programs that are thriving such as the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see if head coach Kalen DeBoer can get the program back to its old ways with the addition of Ryan Grubb to the coaching staff.

