The controversial decision by the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee to exclude the undefeated FSU and include one-loss Alabama had sparked a heated debate. It also raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the selection process.

Amidst the outcry, renowned sports commentator Paul Finebaum defended Nick Saban-led Alabama's playoff spot over FSU. He shed light on key factors influencing the committee's decision.

In a recent appearance on the 'Matt Berry Show', Finebaum addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the CFP selection and FSU's exclusion. He acknowledged Alabama's significant achievement, stating:

"I think Alabama pretty well punched its ticket that Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. But by the way, no one needs to cry, don't cry for Nick Saban and his team. I mean, they've had some breaks over the years."

This statement refers to Alabama's performance in the SEC championship game, a crucial factor influencing the committee's decision. Alabama's head coach, Nick Saban, expressed empathy for FSU, recognizing their undefeated season.

However, Saban pointed out the impact on Florida State of the season-ending injury to their quarterback, which likely influenced the committee's choice.

Finebaum supports Saban's perspective, highlighting the unpredictable nature of injuries in football and their potential impact on team performance. He further emphasized Alabama's resilience and ability to secure their playoff spot, citing their victory over Auburn, even on a fourth and 31.

The veteran analyst directly addressed the sentiment that Alabama and Georgia, both powerhouses in the SEC, supposedly had their playoff spots handed to them without merit.

"I get why they're upset. I would be pissed off if it was my school. I would be pissed. So I get it. But in the end, what I do object to though, is the idea that Alabama didn't do anything or Georgia didn't do anything.

"I mean, to me, that's where some of this has been lost, where Florida State deserved to be in, but Alabama didn't. And I'm not coming from an SEC standpoint."

Role of SEC factor and playoff format in FSU's snub

The controversy surrounding Alabama's inclusion also touches upon the perception of SEC favoritism within the CFP selection process. Finebaum dismisses this notion, pointing out that Alabama's success is earned on the field, referencing their national championships despite not winning their division in the SEC.

The discussion extends to the broader debate about the adequacy of the current four-team playoff format. Finebaum suggests that the format faces challenges, particularly when dealing with five power conferences.

He places blame on the Pac-12, emphasizing their historical lack of relevance in the playoff era as a contributing factor to the current controversy.

While Paul Finebaum may not be critical of the selection committee, it's unlikely that the debate on its decision is going to end anytime soon.

