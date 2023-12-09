Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe had quite the roller coaster ride this season. After earning his spot as the starter in the eyes of Nick Saban this year, Milroe had a few rough games early in the season. But the young QB pounced back strong for his team and is now heading to the playoff semifinals along with his team.

Furthermore, Jalen Milroe put up an impressive performance when Alabama defeated Georgia to be crowned the SEC Champions last weekend. Many CFB fans argue that Milroe should be a top candidate for the Heisman trophy this year. However, the QB went on to finish sixth in Heisman voting and will not be in New York for the award ceremony. But this has not deterred Jalen Milroe from the ultimate goal he has in his mind.

During a recent appearance on the "Next Round Show", Milroe went on to talk about how he is okay with not being a finalist for the Heisman this year as he is much more focused on winning a national championship with Alabama. Milroe stated that while receiving recognition with his team as a whole is his goal, he is also focused on his next checkpoint, which is their semi-final game against Michigan:

"Not at all, I don't mind. I'd rather win a national championship, that means more to me. Any team accolade, anything for the team that we can all gain success on.. that means more to me. I am happy to continue our journey to play in the College Football Playoff, but my biggest focus is on the task at hand and that is taking care of Michigan."

Despite an early week 2 loss to Texas, Alabama made an impressive comeback with Jalen Milroe as their signal caller to reach the playoffs. Milroe went on to compile an impressive 2,718 passing yards and 23 TDs in his debut season as a starter. His performance against Georgia also earned him the SEC Championship Game MVP honors. Can Milroe go on to win the nationals as a first-year starter?

Nick Saban heaps praise on Jalen Milroe

Alabama coach Nick Saban complimented Milroe on his impressive performance this year despite it being his first season as QB1. He also went on to state that according to his team's point of view, Jalen Milroe deserves to be a Heisman candidate:

"Jalen's done a fantastic job for us. His transition and improvement as a player has certainly been a huge factor on the success of our team. I don't get the opportunity to watch all these other guys on a consistent basis. So it's not fair for me to make a comparison but from our team standpoint, he's certainly a Heisman candidate in terms of what he's done help our team be successful."

No.1 Alabama is set to face No.4 Michigan in the CFB semi-final Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1. It will be broadcast on the ESPN network.