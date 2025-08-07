Alabama QB TY Simpson takes hilarious jibe with Tom Brady reference to his adorable shirtless childhood picture

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson offered a glimpse into his childhood with a throwback picture on his Instagram story. Striking a Tom Brady pose, Simpson made sure to highlight the inspiration behind it.

“Tom Brady’s combine picture,” Simpson wrote on Wednesday.

Ty Simpson's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/ty_simpson06)

Widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Brady is a huge inspiration to many kids dreaming of throwing the pigskin. Simpson was one of them, drawing motivation from Brady’s feats in the NFL.

Drafted at No. 199 in 2000, Brady had a colorful pro football career. He became a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

However, Brady’s college career wasn’t as impressive. After redshirting his freshman season, he didn’t break into the Michigan Wolverines roster as a starter until his junior season in 1998.

That year, he recorded 2,427 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns. As a senior, he amassed 2,217 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as one rushing touchdown.

How Ty Simpson’s career can be like Tom Brady’s

Ty Simpson’s career at Alabama has mirrored Brady’s at Michigan. Simpson redshirted his freshman season after playing just four games. With only eight more appearances since, and none as a starter, he's expected to lead the Crimson Tide this fall.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer indicated in a July presser that he’ll prioritize Simpson as a starter.

“Really got three guys that have taken all the snaps, not a majority," DeBoer said. "Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. That’s really by age, and years of experience is kind of where it starts.

"We did make it known at the end of spring if we played a game at that point, would’t have changed at this point because there’s nothing that’s happened as far as practicing. Ty Simpson would be the guy that would take the first snaps and be our starter.”

Leading the Tide’s offense in DeBoer’s second season is a huge responsibility for Simpson. After taking over from Nick Saban ahead of last season, DeBoer guided the team to a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) record.

However, given the standard Saban during his tenure with the program, more is expected from Alabama next season.

