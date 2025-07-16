Alabama QB1 update: Kalen DeBoer leaves room for debate while sharing news on Jalen Milroe's replacement for 2025

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shed some light on his team's starting quarterback competition.
According to On3's Brett McMurphy, DeBoer admitted that Ty Simpson is the frontrunner, acknowledging that he'd be the team's starter if the season started today. However, he also noted that Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will get their crack at the starting role.
"We have 3 guys taking snaps. Ty, Austin Mack & Keelon Russell," DeBoer said on Wednesday. "Ty throws a catchable ball, he's smart. Great relationship with the team. Austin Mack, he's 6-6, 235, he has a presence about him. Keelon Russell, an early enrollee, just learning system, he's taking huge strides."
Simpson has been with Alabama for three seasons. He hasn't seen much playing time as a starter, but has a strong chance to be the QB1 when next season starts.
As for Mack, he sat on the bench along with Simpson last season, serving as a backup to Jalen Milroe. Russell, a five-star recruit who flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide from SMU, is still getting his feet wet after entering as a freshman.
Alabama's next starter has big shoes to fill with Jalen Milroe departure
Whoever is named Alabama's starter for the 2025 season will have a huge hole to fill. Last season, Jalen Milroe started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide and passed for 2,844 yards 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
However, the dual-threat quarterback also did damage on the ground. Milroe rushed for 726 yards on 168 carries and 20 touchdowns. He was ultimately drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round in April. Milroe will likely compete with Drew Locke for the backup position this offseason.
When the starting quarterback for Alabama is confirmed, Kalen DeBoer will hope to regain the program's dominance under Nick Saban's leadership. In a stacked Southeastern Conference that has fellow juggernauts such as Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and more, that will be easier said than done.
The Tide will open their season against the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30.
