Alabama QBs locked in with intense practice as Kalen DeBoer hunts for Jalen Milroe's successor in 2025

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer must soon decide who will replace Jalen Milroe as the Crimson Tide's quarterback. This critical choice will significantly influence the team's dynamics and performance.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the three likely contenders for the role are practicing. Each contender is vying to prove they are the best fit for the starting position.

Let's have a deeper look at the three quarterbacks that Kalen DeBoer is going to have to pick from.

The three prospects Kalen DeBoer has to pick from

Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson is likely Kalen DeBoer's choice for starting quarterback. Entering his junior year, Simpson has spent two years learning from Jalen Milroe which has given him enough time to develop as a player and be ready when the time comes. His experience in the Alabama system will help him adapt to the role. Additionally, Simpson played a few snaps as the backup quarterback, completing 14 of 25 passes for 174 yards in 2024. While this is not a lot, this experience has given him a taste of being Alabama's quarterback.

Austin Mack

Austin Mack was a freshman quarterback in 2024 and was not originally planning to join Alabama. However, he followed coach DeBoer, who was then the Huskies coach, to Tuscaloosa. As a freshman, Mack made just one appearance, throwing for 39 yards and scoring a touchdown in the Crimson Tide's win over Mercer.

Keelon Russell

The final option for DeBoer at the quarterback position is Keelon Russell. A five-star prospect and is considered the best athlete out of the state of Texas, Russell is the second-ranked quarterback and player overall in the class of 2025, only behind Michigan's Bryce Underwood. While unlikely to get the starting role right away, he brings significant hype to Tuscaloosa, backed by a strong and successful high school career.

As DeBoer evaluates each player's strengths, weaknesses and preparedness, this decision will not only affect the immediate season. I will also set the tone for Alabama's long-term success.

