Alabama rising star Ryan Williams takes down Heisman winner Travis Hunter as College Football 26 fever heats up

With the full release of EA Sports’ College Football 26 coming on Thursday, fans who bought the Deluxe Edition started playing early on Monday. Among those jumping in early were Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and former Colorado dual-threat quarterback Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman in 2024. Hunter was picked at No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL draft.

While the two never met on the actual field during their college careers, they faced off virtually on Monday in CFB 26. The contest streamed live on Twitch. It did not take long for the game to turn in Williams’ favor, as his Crimson Tide team raced out to a 21-0 lead over Hunter’s Buffaloes crew.

After briefly looking away from the screen, Hunter was caught off guard when Williams snapped the ball and threw a long touchdown pass, extending the gap to 27-0. Williams connected on another deep pass to go up 35-8, and by halftime, it was 49-8 in favor of Alabama.

The game was left unfinished, Ryan Williams’ virtual performance proving too much for the Heisman winner to overcome.

Ryan Williams is in contention for the Biletnikoff Award

Ryan Williams, who will head into the upcoming campaign as a 2025 Walter Camp Preseason All-American, had a great freshman season in 2024, catching 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, all the while making critical plays. If he stays healthy, he’ll be one of the top contenders for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football.

Williams' biggest competition is Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. As a freshman, Smith had 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, also including critical plays like the game-sealing 56-yard touchdown in the national championship.

Both Williams and Smith will be adjusting to new quarterbacks this year. Jalen Milroe is no longer with Alabama, and Smith is expected to catch passes from Julian Sayin, after Will Howard was selected in the 2025 NFL draft, just as Milroe was. Another wrinkle in Smith’s chances is his teammate and wide receiver Carnell Tate, who could take away some of his targets.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Biletnikoff Award winner was Travis Hunter, who also claimed the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defender.

