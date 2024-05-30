Alabama’s Million Dollar band gets special feature in EA Sports College Football 25: Reports

The Alabama Crimson Tide band will get a special feature in EA Sports College Football 25.

According to reports, the Crimson Tide band will be in the video game for their traditional pre-game and halftime formations, such as the band spelling out Bama, which has been iconic among Crimson Tide fans.

"Alabama’s Million Dollar Band is featured in EA Sports CFB 25, along with all of their traditional pre-game and halftime formations such as spelling out “BAMA” and taking the shape of an elephant."

The video game has attempted to be as realistic as possible and adding the Million Dollar Band to the game is a nice touch.

The Million Dollar Band was founded in 1912 and serves as the official band of Crimson Tide sports.

Along with pregame and halftime performances for every home and neutral-site Alabama football game, the band also performs at home men's basketball, women's basketball, women's gymnastics, and volleyball games.

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19.

Alabama will kickstart 2024 season under new head coach and star QB

The 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide will be much different for the fans, as head coach Nick Saban will not be at the helm.

Saban retired and has been replaced by Kalen DeBoer, who left Washington to take the job with the Crimson Tide. Heading into the 2024 season, Alabama will have quarterback Jalen Milroe as QB1 and the head coach has full confidence in his weapon.

“He really came a long way in processing, playing the game, moving the chains,” DeBoer said, via AL.com... "And so just when he hits fall camp, I think just having 100 percent confidence in every concept we put in.

"Especially in the first week or two that he’s had rep after rep after rep and can not just execute but also run the whole show. Just telling every guy what their responsibility is. And so it goes beyond your position, it goes on to leading the rest of the offense.”

The Crimson Tide will open their 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.