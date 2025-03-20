Alabama’s star WR Ryan Williams makes big assertion after Jalen Milroe runs 4.37 in pro day's 40-yard dash

Ryan Williams is an NFL star in the making. He played his first season in college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a 17-year-old freshman last year and was able to make a massive contribution to the team.

Ad

WIlliams is two years away from being able to make the move to the NFL. But he is already thinking about what he could do at the NFL combine or pro day events.

AL.com asked Williams on Wednesday if he would run the 40-meter dash in a quicker time than former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe did in this year's Alabama pro day. In return, Williams was optimistic that this would be something that he could do.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My guy went 4.37. Jalen Milroe the best athlete in the country. But, he knows, and I know I’m faster than him. So when it is my time ...”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jalen Milroe ran the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.37 seconds, even though the sources differ on what his time was. Whatever his time was, this would put Milroe among some of the fastest quarterbacks of all time.

This is something that is not surprising. During his time as the Crimson Tide's quarterback, Milroe developed himself as a quarterback who used his feet a lot more than he used his arms. This enabled him to develop his speed, which became one of his biggest assets.

Ad

Ryan Williams thinks that he can easily be as quick as Milroe was. As he is a wide receiver who has been able to quickly become a key asset for the team, speed is something that Williams has a lot of.

Given his current form and room for development, Ryan Williams could easily better the time set by Jalen Milroe in a few years.

Ryan Williams on the Alabama quarterback battle

Ryan Williams has also addressed the potential quarterback battle in the Alabama program between Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

Ad

He said on Thursday:

"Before we ever come out here, I may end up in the three group just so I can run with a different quarterback, two group, one group. It doesn't really matter. Just to get a feel for each quarterback because at the end of the day, it's about football. We're just leaning on our guy in the backfield and hearing each one vocally."

Ad

For Williams, he is going to have to work with whatever quarterback is the starter.

No matter who may that be, Williams is going to be a reliable target for them, enabling them to collect the yardage needed to keep the Crimson Tide in the game, and in turn, in the race for the SEC and the College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!