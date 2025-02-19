Alabama set to present Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa in a six-part docuseries on FOX Nation

Alabama has reportedly granted exclusive and unrestricted access to the storied Crimson Tide football program for a docuseries “The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football,” which covers the program’s 2024 season

Premiering on Feb. 19 on FOX Nation, the series immerses fans in the heart of one of the most defining seasons in team's history. Through behind-the-scenes footage, viewers will witness the grit, determination, and passion that fuel one of college football’s most dominant programs.

The series documents a historic transition for the Crimson Tide after the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban. It follows the team’s evolution under Kalen DeBoer and how it adapts to a new era while striving to maintain its championship standard.

“Alabama football’s legacy is unparalleled, and this partnership allows fans to see what goes into wearing the crimson and white,” DeBoer said on the docuseries.

“This is more than just a football story – it is a look at the passion and culture that surrounds this program. It also gives viewers a look inside the team and what we embody, including the discipline and resilience that define this program.”

Details of the production of the upcoming Alabama docuseries

The anticipated docuseries “The Tides that Bind” was produced through a collaboration of a host of media houses. Wavelength, Walk-On Media, and Castille teamed up with Range Sports to bring out detailed coverage of the Crimson Tide in the 2024 college football season.

It was directed by award-winning television director John Henion, who has a long history of producing and directing sports documentary series. Some of his notable works include The Pecos League (2013), Fearless (2016), Playbook (2020) and Welcome to Wrexham (2022).

“Alabama football is one of the most storied programs in all of sports, with a legacy of success that transcends any single player or era,” John Henion said. “Its winning tradition is built on a culture that has endured for generations.

“With the support of the Athletics Department and Coach DeBoer, we wanted to embrace present-tense storytelling while exploring the fundamental tenets that have made this program so successful.”

The docuseries also features an accomplished team of executive producers, including Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Seth Carter, Steph Higgs Carter and Caleb Castille.

It consists of six parts and will be available exclusively on FOX Nation, the network’s on-demand streaming service. Intending viewers can begin streaming on its premiere by Feb. 19.

