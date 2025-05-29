Alabama standout Ryan Williams opens up on Michigan loss resentment after Bama's biggest blow since 2007

Alabama football treats winning the national championship as a bare minimum, a mentality instilled by legendary coach Nick Saban since 2007. In his 17 years at Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide never won fewer than 10 games in a season. Under Kalen DeBoer, Bama settled for a 9-4 record in 2024, leading fans to label the season a failure. Star wide receiver Ryan Williams remarked that he had never seen Bama stoop this low. Now it's time to buckle up.

The 18-year-old five-star wideout will enter his sophomore season in 2025, where he is expected to play a vital role in Kalen DeBoer's offense. Last season, he racked up 865 yards and 48 receptions while averaging a solid 18.0 and scored 8 touchdowns. He expects to see significant improvement in 2025.

While speaking to Pete Nakos of On3, Williams said that the ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan hurt him the most and the pressure going forward is immense.

“We know there’s pressure, but we have more pressure on ourselves than anything that anyone else can put on us,” Williams said to On3 on Tuesday.

“Going into the season, it means a lot to me because in my entire life, Alabama has won 10 games. And my first season here, that was the only time we haven’t won 10 games since I’ve been alive. You can only imagine what losing to Michigan did to me.

"A lot of the other guys during our winter workouts and spring ball — it’s been all attack, all kill. Because we all have the same mindset. We know what we want to accomplish. We’re some men on a mission,” he added.

Kalen DeBoer opens up on Alabama's tough season

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) pushes him out of bounds. (Credits: IMAGN)

Kalen DeBoer's transition from Washington to Tuscaloosa hasn't been as smooth as expected. Filling Nick Saban's shoes in a single season was a huge bargain. Although the 50-year-old coach tried his best to keep up with the standards, it was not enough.

The veteran coach mentioned that the first year is always a tough one to compete in since one has to get accustomed to the culture, expectations and, above all, the legacy already been set by legends like Coach Saban for almost two decades. But this year, he vows to bring Alabama on track. Already, he has achieved massive success through the transfer portal and with fresh recruits straight out of high school.

With a new QB in TY Simpson in the pocket, Bama aims to make the College Football Playoff and eventually compete for the title game.

