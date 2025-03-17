Alabama star has 2-word reaction to Kalen DeBoer's new weapon Rico Scott's footwork at spring practice

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama might get a new star wide receiver in 2025. On Saturday, a video on X showed playmaker Rico Scott practicing in late winter, ahead of spring practice. The post elicited a reaction from Alabama's first-team All-SEC 2024 selection, Jihaad Campbell, who wrote:

"Don't sleep..."

Scott, who became a regular contributor for Crimson Tide late in the season, recorded just 60 receiving yards in 2024, with one touchdown catch in five receptions. However, some analysts expect his sophomore year to be his breakthrough season.

Rico Scott, originally a four-star recruit from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, enrolled at Alabama in May last year. He was considered the 48th-best wide receiver nationwide and the fourth-best overall player in Pennsylvania.

Panic over Nick Saban's retirement revealed in latest documentary about Kalen DeBoer's arrival at Alabama

A year after Nick Saban's retirement, it's easy to say that the Crimson Tide handled the departure of the legendary coach in fine fashion. The transition to the Kalen DeBoer era went smoothly, all things considered. However, that wasn't the feeling at the time in Tuscaloosa.

In Episode Four of "The Tides That Bind," a Fox Nation series on the ins and outs of Alabama football, it was revealed that Saban's decision was an unexpected one that created panic at the school.

"Jan. 10, 2024, is absolutely a day that will always be in my memory," Director of Sports Medicine for University of Alabama athletics Jeff Allen said in the new episode.

"The players are shocked," Director of Player Development Denzel Devall said of Saban's decision. "Everybody is in disbelief, like it's a dream. And when he walks off the stage, that's when reality hits, like, damn… the GOAT is gone."

Director of Player Development Ha Ha Clinton-Dix also recounted how the decision to retire came unexpectedly in a meeting in which they were discussing plans for the 2024 season.

There were concerns at the time that there would be an exodus from Alabama, with players jumping into the transfer portal to search for a new school. In the end, the worst scenarios were avoided. The only major player to change schools was quarterback Julian Sayin, a five-star recruit who had recently enrolled at Alabama and left for Ohio State.

