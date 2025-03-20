Alabama star Jalen Milroe shares his take on his legacy with the program: “I poured everything I could”

Jalen Milroe took part in his last activity at Alabama on Wednesday. The quarterback was involved in the Pro Day where he took part in a couple of drills, including the 40-yard dash and ball throwing. He enters the draft with quite a lot of uncertainties surrounding his draft stock.

During his media availability at the Pro Day late in the morning, Milroe was asked a question about the legacy he left at Alabama. In response, the quarterback pointed to the amount of sacrifice he poured into the program in his four seasons.

“One thing I don’t take for granted is that I have no regrets,” Milroe said. “I poured everything I could into the University of Alabama, the state of Alabama, and the guys in the locker room, the coaching staff, their families. That’s bigger than me. That’s the most important thing that I want to express; is that I poured everything here.”

Jalen Milroe ended his career at Alabama with 6,016 passing yards and 45 touchdowns. He also tallied 1,577 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. He led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title in 2023 while making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Jalen Milroe explains why NFL teams should pick him

Jalen Milroe impressed significantly at the Alabama Pro Day on Wednesday with scouts from all 32 NFL teams watching, probably boosting his draft stock. When asked why he believes he deserves to be a top pick in the draft, the quarterback confidently made his case.

“There's a lot of things other quarterbacks do well that I can do,” Milroe said. “But there are things that I do that they can't do. And that's something that I've used as an advantage when I play the game of football.

“And always, when I approach a game plan, approach an opponent, I'm not one-dimensional. That's some of the things I possess. Most importantly, I love the game of football, and when you love football, you want to get better. You're going to also bring others along.”

Many scouts have expressed concerns about Jalen Milroe’s passing ability. While he possesses a strong arm, he struggles with quick field reads and pocket presence. This was responsible for a large part of his struggle during his days at Alabama.

However, his dynamic running ability sets him apart from other quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. This is an attribute that is expected to make him coveted by some teams as the league moves more and more toward mobile quarterback.

