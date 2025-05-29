Alabama star Ryan Williams made Jeremiah Smith put serious thought into joining Kirby Smart together, recalls Ohio State WR

Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams were announced as the cover athletes for the EA Sports College Football 26 on Tuesday. The two had a fantastic true freshman season, making the honor well-deserved. However, both players could have ended up playing at the same program.

Smith and Williams once shared a recruiting visit to Georgia during their uncommitted days. Williams, now an Alabama standout, said he was actively trying to convince Smith, who had a record-breaking season at Ohio State, to commit alongside him to Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

“I tried to get him to team up... We thought about it. We did think about it,” Williams told The Athletic's Chris Vanini.

However, the two wide receivers, who were five-star prospects and listed in the top 5 of the 247Sports class of 2024 composite ranking, ended up with different teams.

Williams established himself as the top receiving option for Jalen Milroe in Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa. The wide receiver recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in an Alabama team that made a lot of plays on the ground.

Jeremiah Smith was on a different level at Ohio State. He lived up to expectations as the No. 1 prospect in his class, recording 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 16 touchdowns. He played an important role in the Buckeyes’ national championship success.

Jeremiah Smith proud of being on the cover of College Football 26

Jeremiah Smith expressed his excitement at being on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 video game on Tuesday.

"I'm proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach [Ryan] Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program," Smith said.

Smith and Ryan Williams succeed the trio of Travis Hunter, Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edward, who featured on the cover of the previous edition. With the attention the game has gotten since its reintroduction, this is bound to increase the NIL value of the two players.

College Football 25 was the most-sold video game in 2025, and EA Sports anticipates something similar this year. The standard edition of College Football 26 is available for $69.99, while the Deluxe edition costs $99.99. An MVP Bundle that includes Madden NFL 26 can also be purchased at $149.99.

