Alabama vs Tennessee football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

The Alabama and Tennessee football rivalry is famously known as the Third Saturday in October, with a rich history spanning decades.

The tradition persisted until the Southeastern Conference split into divisions in 1992. This may have altered the scheduling, but the intensity of the matchup hasn’t diminished.

Alabama has dominated the series 58-39-7, but interestingly, Tennessee holds the distinction of having more victories over the Crimson Tide than any other program in college football.

The venues for the Alabama and Tennessee rivalry include Birmingham, Alabama; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama leads the tally even among the games played in Tuscaloosa (10-4), where Saturday's game will be played.

Last season's clash saw Tennessee emerge victorious 52–49, breaking a 15-game losing streak against Alabama and handing the Tide their first upset of the season.

The rivalry is not just about wins and losses. It's also about shutouts and streaks.

Alabama and Tennessee share 12 shutouts each.

Alabama has had the fortune to record seven consecutive wins from 1905 to 1913. The 15-game streak from 2007 to 2021, until Tennessee's triumph in 2022 shows that Alabama Crimson Tide enjoys the psychological advantage in the matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee 2023: What to expect?

The Alabama and Tennessee showdown is looming as fans are pondering what to expect from these unpredictable teams.

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) managed a 20-13 victory against Texas A&M by passing for only 100 yards. On the other hand, Alabama, once synonymous with dominant winning margins, has been nothing like its previous self. The Crimson Tide have won their past five games but have eked out their past two wins (26-20 over Texas A&M and then 24-21 over Arkansas on Saturday).

The quarterback narrative adds more color to the Alabama and Tennessee clash.

Tennessee’s veteran QB Joe Milton has been mediocre, with a 59.1% completion rate and crucial errors. This prompts questions about his effectiveness against Alabama. Tennessee's freshman Nico Lamaleava is still an unknown entity. Coach Josh Heupel will have to make a decision between experience and potential.

Tennessee has a commendable defense. However, it will need more on offense to beat the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC). The Vols are in need of a vintage Heupel offense; however, recent performances cast doubt on any resurgence of such sort.

The upcoming Alabama and Tennessee game raises questions about Milton's ability to outshine his SEC counterparts and the unpredictability of Alabama's quarterback, Jalen Milroe.

As the teams prepare for a clash of uncertainty, fans brace for a spectacle that might deviate from the norms of vintage Alabama dominance.