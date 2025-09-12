Alabama vs Wisconsin injury report, predictions & betting tips (Week 3)| 2025 college football season

After returning to winning ways with a 73-0 demolition of UL Monroe, No. 19 Alabama (1-1) will be up against Wisconsin (2-0) at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 3. The Crimson Tide had a disappointing start to the 2025 college football season, losing 31-17 to Florida State.

Wisconsin, on the flip side, has had a perfect start to the season. The Badgers are coming off a 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee after seeing off Miami (OH) in their season opener. They will be looking to extend their winning record and get revenge for last season’s loss to the Tide.

Here's a look at the injury report of both teams ahead of the game in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Injury Report

Alabama injury report

Ryan Williams, WR

Ryan Williams was absent from the Crimson Tide’s last game against UL Monroe as he underwent concussion protocol due to a head injury. He remains questionable for the Wisconsin game, but there's a high chance that he will be ready to play.

Jam Miller, RB

Jam Miller is considered the first choice running back, but he's yet to make an appearance this season. The senior is dealing with a collarbone injury, and Kalen DeBoer noted his availability against the Badgers will be a game-time decision.

Jah-Marien Latham, LB

Jah-Marien Latham appeared in the Crimson Tide’s first two games, but he's questionable for the Wisconsin matchup. The linebacker is one of the players DeBoer listed as a “game-time decision” in his press conference.

The Crimson Tide also have some other players questionable for the game, including tight end Danny Lewis Jr., offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman is set to be sidelined for the game with a lower-body injury.

Wisconsin Injury Report

Billy Edward Jr., QB

Wisconsin will be without its starting quarterback, Billy Edward Jr., as the team makes its way to Tuscaloosa for the Week 3 game. Edward suffered a knee sprain against Middle Tennessee, and he's unlikely to appear against the Tide.

Jake Renfro, OL

Jake Renfro missed the Badgers’ Week 2 game against Middle Tennessee after suffering an undisclosed injury against Miami (OH). He remains sidelined for the game against Alabama.

The Badgers also have a long list of players who are questionable for the Week 3 game. This includes wide receiver Ben Lemirand, safety Luke Emmerich, offensive lineman Kevin Heywood and linebacker Evan Van Dyn Hoven.

Others uncertain to appear in the game include tight end Tucker Ashcraft, linebacker Corey Walker and offensive lineman Barrrett Nelson.

Alabama vs Wisconsin Prediction

Alabama enters the game as a 21.5-point favorite with total points projected at 45. While the Crimson Tide lost to Florida State as a 13.5-point by 14 points, they are not expected to drop another game this early.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin is expected to frustrate Bama’s offense, which had a major boost against UL Monroe, to keep the victory margin low. Having suffered their first losing season since 2001 in 2024, the Badgers are out to prove a lot this season.

Winner: Alabama

