Georgia vs Tennessee injury report, predictions & betting tips (Week 3)| 2025 college football season

The biggest game of Week 3 will see No. 6 Georgia (2-0) and No.15 Tennessee (2-0) rekindle their rivalry in Knoxville. They have had a brilliant start to the season and will look to keep that up on Saturday.

Georgia has been effective on both sides of the ball this season. The Bulldogs saw off Marshall in the season opener, before defeating Austin Peay 28-6 last week.

Tennessee is coming off a 72-17 demolition of East Tennessee State in Week 2 after defeating Syracuse in the season opener. The Volunteers have done well on offense with their new quarterback, who arrived after the spring camp.

Here's a look at the injury report of both teams.

Georgia vs Tennessee Injury Report

Georgia Injury Report

Earnest Greene III, OL

Earnest Greene III is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but there's a chance he will be back for the game against Tennessee. The offensive guard missed the game against Austin Peay, and Kirby Smart noted he's shown good progress in his recovery

Juan Gaston, OL

After missing the game against the Governors, Juan Gaston’s return against the Volunteers is questionable. While Smart gave a positive update on his recovery in his press conference, he is uncertain to be available for the game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will be without three other players as they make their trip to Knoxville for the Week 3 game. Linebacker Chase Linton, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and tight end Ethan Barbour are sidelined for the game.

Tennessee Injury Report

David Sanders Jr, OL

David Sanders Jr. will most likely miss his third consecutive game for Tennessee when Georgia comes to town this weekend. The freshman was anticipated to start for the Volunteers this season, but the former five-star continues to deal with an undisclosed injury.

Daevin Hobbs, DL

Daevin Hobbs suffered a foot stress fracture in the fall camp, which has made him miss the team's first two games. He was projected to return against the Bulldogs, but that won't be happening.

Tennessee has a couple of other players who are questionable for the Week 3 game. These include running back Hunter Barnes, defensive lineman Three Weathersby and Jaxson Moi. Cornerback duo Rickey Gibson III and Jermod McCoy are out of the game.

Georgia vs Tennessee prediction

Tennessee has got things right with its new quarterback, Joey Aguilar, despite the concerns. However, Kirby Smart's defense has limited Josh Heupel’s offense better than every other team in the last two years and this might be where the game is won.

The Bulldogs will enter the game as a 4.5-point favorite, and they are expected to get the narrow victory over the conference rival. They've also won the last eight games in the series, giving them huge momentum ahead of the game.

Winner: Georgia

