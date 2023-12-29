Alabama WR Isiah Bond discloses Nick Saban's strategy to counter Michigan's sign-stealing scandal before Rose Bowl

You can bet Jim Harbaugh is worried. Who wouldn't be? Nick Saban's Alabama with a month to prepare for you? You better pray. No amount of tricks, or sign-stealing in this case, can save you, according to Isiah Bond. The wide receiver revealed on Thursday that the Alabama coaching staff has taken extra steps to avoid sign-stealing on Michigan's part for the Rose Bowl.

According to the player, the watching of films has been restricted, with the addition of:

"The app where we record film off of practice and stuff like that, and they were I guess like looking at other people’s play calls, their hand signals the first eight games or something like that"

It would seem that after the Connor Stallions sign-stealing scandal earlier in the season, Nick Saban is taking no risks. The decision would seem to stem from a fear that the players' electronic equipment could get hacked. While sign-stealing during games is not prohibited, this kind of premeditated stealing is. If caught hacking their rivals' equipment, this would be the least of Michigan's worries, as hacking can qualify as a misdemeanor or even a felony under U.S. Code § 1030.

However, it seems like quarterback Jalen Milroe is not beholden to the same rules as his teammates, with him saying the following in the same press conference:

"I watch tape all over the building. That’s what I’m doing right now. I’m going to be prepared for the game"

Alabama's Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees avoids being pulled into the sign-stealing conversation

In stark contrast to his players, the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees declined to indulge in the sign-stealing commentary. He said the following on Thursday:

"I don’t think we’ve put any harm to what our preparation can look like with any of the things we’ve done. Again, we’re focused on us. Less about that stuff and more on what we can do to play well"

Given the contradictory responses from several members of Alabama's roster and coaching staff, we wouldn't be surprised if this is a calculated mind game tactic by an old fox like Saban.

