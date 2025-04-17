Alex Bullock transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Nebraska wide receiver ft. Eastern Michigan

Alex Bullock has announced he's entering the transfer portal as the receiver will be leaving the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Bullock is a former walk-on, and last season he recorded one catch for 12 yards. In 2023, he recorded 15 receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown. Although he is from Omaha, Nebraska, Bullock is entering the portal as he will look for more playing time.
Throughout his college career, Bullock has said he has a chip on his shoulder due to not getting offers out of high school.
“I felt like I deserved some of the stuff that I didn’t get in high school,” he said during his freshman season in 2023, via On3. “I don’t look back on it and sulk. So I just take it as a chip on my shoulder and moved on, and I’ve taken that chip here to Nebraska and tried to prove myself to those other schools that maybe passes up on me, try to show them, like, ‘You missed out.'”
With Bullock in the transfer portal, here are three landing spots for the receiver.
Alex Bullock transfer portal: 3 landing spots
#1 Eastern Michigan Eagles
Alex Bullock will likely look to transfer to a lower-level school so he can get more playing time.
Bullock could go to Eastern Michigan to play in the MAC and compete for a starting job. The Eagles could use another receiver to give quarterback Noah Kim another weapon, and Bullock would be able to be a slot receiver and a middle-of-the-field option.
#2 UConn Huskies
The UConn Huskies are known as a basketball school, but lately, the football team has been much better.
If Alex Bullock wants to come in and be a starter, he could go to UConn and be a star receiver with the Huskies.
The Huskies don't have any star receivers, and Bullock would likely come in and be a Day 1 starter and arguably UConn's top receiving option.
#3 Old Dominion
Old Dominion is a lower-level school, which is likely where Alex Bullock will look to go.
Old Dominion added four players already in the transfer portal, so Bullock would need to have a good fall camp to earn a starting spot. But even if he doesn't start, he will still be a rotational player and make an impact on offense, which he wasn't doing at Nebraska.
