“All for 1, 1 for all”: Coach Prime hails Shedeur Sanders as he gives shoutout to his brothers from Colorado at NFL combine

Shedeur Sanders did not take part in any on-field drills at the NFL Combine. However, the quarterback made it a point to praise his former Colorado teammates whenever he got the opportunity to speak in front of a microphone.

A montage of Sanders praising his teammates at the Combine was edited by Deion Sanders Jr., and Coach Prime uploaded the clip on Instagram on Saturday, praising the young quarterback for his selflessness.

"All for 1, 1 for all. That’s how it’s supposed to be @shedeursanders #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr)" Deion Sanders wrote in the caption of his IG post.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He spent two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023. Throughout his collegiate career, Sanders was coached by his father, Deion.

After two years with the Buffs, Sanders is now entering the NFL draft. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in his final season at CU and also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

While there was expectation that Sanders could go as the top pick in this year's draft due to his expertise with the Buffs in his final season, the Colorado star's stock appears to have taken a hit in the past few months.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock appears to have taken a hit after QB opted against partaking in on-field drills at NFL Combine

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Getty

Although Shedeur Sanders is still considered a top 10 pick at this year's NFL draft, there are suggestions that he might not go as the first quarterback off the board.

Per SumerSports show host Lindsay Rhodes, many believe that Sanders will not go as the top quarterback this year. Instead, Miami's Cam Ward is expected to get the nod over Sanders.

It's unclear as to why Sanders' stock has been plummeting, but it could be down to the fact that he did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, nor take part in the on-field drills at the Combine.

Some feel that Sanders might flaunt some of his skills at Colorado's Pro Day.

