"All this for him to flip to Bama" "LSU can say goodbye" : Fans react as 5-star recruit, Tigers commit Tristen Keys, shows up in Tennessee gear

Social media was abuzz on Saturday morning after LSU five-star wide receiver commit Tristen Key's arrival in Knoxville, making a dramatic entrance in full Tennessee gear. He was decked out in bright orange while strutting through flashing lights and fog.

The video was shared by On3, and the SEC fanbase reacted.

While LSU fans expressed concern about potentially losing their prized receiver, some Tennessee supporters dared to dream. One of the most viral reactions was:

"All this just for him to flip to Bama," citing high-profile commit, flashy visit, and a potential 11th-hour change of heart.

Another user, clearly pessimistic about LSU’s chances, wrote:

"LSU can say goodbye"

One fan confidently said:

"He’s a Vol."

Meanwhile, another fan stirred the pot:

"That orange looks good on ‘em 👀👀"

However, not everyone was buying into the theatrics, as some mocked the visit:

"Corny as hell," one fan wrote.

"Now UT do mg this gay a** s**t 😂😂😂," another commented.

"Undrafted Free Agent university," another posted.

One user raised a point about player development, given LSU is known for producing NFL-caliber receivers like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr.:

"Ask him what WRs are successful from Tennessee compared to LSU"

Everything there's to know about Tristen Keys' recruitment

Tristen Keys is the top-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-2.5, 185-pound wideout out of Hattiesburg (MS) committed to LSU on March 19. However, that hasn't stopped big programs to take a run at him.

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Tristen Keys is No. 5 player in the nation, No. 1 receiver and the best player in his state. Charles Power from On3 said in his scouting report for Keys:

“A contested catch maven with elite body control and a massive catch radius. Keys is a polished route-runner with the ability to stretch the field and win in tight spaces. He’s made circus catches a habit, and his 1,275 yards and 14 TDs in his junior season prove he’s a gamer.”

Tristen Keys is the crown jewel of LSU’s 2026 class, which ranks No. 2 nationally. Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and head coach Brian Kelly have been the primary recruiters of wide receivers.

Among the schools in the hunt to flip Keys include the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M, USC and Auburn are also in the race.

