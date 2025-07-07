"All their state smells like toilet water" - Former Ohio State star backs Jeremiah Smith's furious rant on Michigan

Former Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel had nothing but positive things to say about Jeremiah Smith's rant against Michigan. After the soon-to-be sophomore star vowed to beat Michigan over the next two years, Schlegel took to "The Bobby Carpenter Show" to voice his support.

Ad

Noting how the Ohio State Buckeyes locker room has a built-in disdain for the Michigan program, Schlegel doubled down with some scathing comments of his own towards the Wolverines.

"It's a bold statement, and I think he's supremely confident - not only in his skill set but, when you're around all the guys and they ask you a question about Michigan, you're right, you learn the disdain for that University," Schlegel said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I said it yesterday, I think it was yesterday, first off, they have terrible colors. Second off, that helmet, come on, man. Third, all their state smells like toilet water. So yeah, you gotta beat them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohio will play Michigan in November as part of the 2025 regular season. Both Smith and Schlegel are hoping the defending national champion Buckeyes can get the job done.

Jeremiah Smith hopes to blossom in 2025 sophomore campaign with Ohio

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith was a welcome addition to an already stacked wide receiver room in Ohio last season. The freshman led the Buckeyes in almost all major receiving stats, capping off the year with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ad

The 6-foot-3 star is one of college football's top young prospects and is expected to terrorize secondaries. After winning the program's first national championship since 2014, fans are waiting to see how Smith and expected starting quarterback Julian Sayin will work together in 2025 to replicate last year's success.

Of course, that will be no easy feat with programs such as Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon and many more also expected to make huge leaps in 2025.

Ohio State is slated to kick off its 2025 season on August 30 against the Texas Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place