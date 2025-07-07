  • home icon
  "All their state smells like toilet water" - Former Ohio State star backs Jeremiah Smith's furious rant on Michigan

"All their state smells like toilet water" - Former Ohio State star backs Jeremiah Smith's furious rant on Michigan

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 07, 2025 18:43 GMT
Former Ohio State linebacker Anthony Schlegel had nothing but positive things to say about Jeremiah Smith's rant against Michigan. After the soon-to-be sophomore star vowed to beat Michigan over the next two years, Schlegel took to "The Bobby Carpenter Show" to voice his support.

Noting how the Ohio State Buckeyes locker room has a built-in disdain for the Michigan program, Schlegel doubled down with some scathing comments of his own towards the Wolverines.

"It's a bold statement, and I think he's supremely confident - not only in his skill set but, when you're around all the guys and they ask you a question about Michigan, you're right, you learn the disdain for that University," Schlegel said.
"And I said it yesterday, I think it was yesterday, first off, they have terrible colors. Second off, that helmet, come on, man. Third, all their state smells like toilet water. So yeah, you gotta beat them."
Ohio will play Michigan in November as part of the 2025 regular season. Both Smith and Schlegel are hoping the defending national champion Buckeyes can get the job done.

Jeremiah Smith hopes to blossom in 2025 sophomore campaign with Ohio

Jeremiah Smith was a welcome addition to an already stacked wide receiver room in Ohio last season. The freshman led the Buckeyes in almost all major receiving stats, capping off the year with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3 star is one of college football's top young prospects and is expected to terrorize secondaries. After winning the program's first national championship since 2014, fans are waiting to see how Smith and expected starting quarterback Julian Sayin will work together in 2025 to replicate last year's success.

Of course, that will be no easy feat with programs such as Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon and many more also expected to make huge leaps in 2025.

Ohio State is slated to kick off its 2025 season on August 30 against the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Edited by Krutik Jain
