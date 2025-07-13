"Almost like a slap in my face" - Cam Newton goes scorched earth on Paul Finebaum for "lying" in controversial Urban Meyer comments

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner Cam Newton is never afraid to speak his mind. This week, he felt like he had to after some comments from analyst Paul Finebaum. Finebaum appeared on TV this week and made some controversial statements regarding Newton.

Ad

"I actually covered Cam Newton at Auburn, I was actually aware of why he left the Univeristy of Florida. You might call Urban Meyer, he'll be happy to tell you that Cam Newton is the worst guy that he has ever dealt with in his college career."

Finebaum went on to talk further about Newton's college career and why he only played one meaningful year of college despite his high pedigree.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Cam Newton's podcast, "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" on Thursday, Newton responded to these comments from Finebaum. He spoke passionately about how he was hurt by what Finebaum said about him.

"For him to say these things in reference to me is almost like a slap in my face," Newton said (Timestamp 2:45). "Normally, a Paul Finebaum could say this and guess what? I couldn’t say anything about it. I wouldn’t have a platform. But Paul, I’m going to take the high road. But what I really want to tell you, you’re lying, please."

Ad

Newton then delved deeper into the situation, calling what Finebaum said slander.

"That slander, that mud that you throwing. The old me would have had other words and other retaliation tactics," Finebaum said.

Okay, Paul, the real reason why he got kicked off the team—well, tell the people. They’re like, ‘What you gonna say? Because I stole a laptop?’ That’s not true. Because Urban Meyer would tell you I had to transfer while Tim Tebow was there. I wasn’t going to play, Paul."

Ad

Ad

Cam Newton was arrested in 2008 after allegedly stealing a student's laptop

The incident Newton is referring to is from 2008 when, according to police reports, Newton was arrested for allegedly stealing a student's laptop. This led to a temporary suspension and a lot of negative attention around Newton. Police claimed that Newton tossed the device out of his dorm window when they arrived to question him.

This incident, along with rumors that he was struggling academically, led to his leaving Florida. Newton then went to Blinn College before getting back to Division I football a year later on the Auburn Tigers. There, he won the Heisman Trophy and played so well that he became the first pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More