  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Almost like a slap in my face" - Cam Newton goes scorched earth on Paul Finebaum for "lying" in controversial Urban Meyer comments

"Almost like a slap in my face" - Cam Newton goes scorched earth on Paul Finebaum for "lying" in controversial Urban Meyer comments

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 13, 2025 16:50 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner Cam Newton is never afraid to speak his mind. This week, he felt like he had to after some comments from analyst Paul Finebaum. Finebaum appeared on TV this week and made some controversial statements regarding Newton.

Ad
"I actually covered Cam Newton at Auburn, I was actually aware of why he left the Univeristy of Florida. You might call Urban Meyer, he'll be happy to tell you that Cam Newton is the worst guy that he has ever dealt with in his college career."

Finebaum went on to talk further about Newton's college career and why he only played one meaningful year of college despite his high pedigree.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Cam Newton's podcast, "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" on Thursday, Newton responded to these comments from Finebaum. He spoke passionately about how he was hurt by what Finebaum said about him.

"For him to say these things in reference to me is almost like a slap in my face," Newton said (Timestamp 2:45). "Normally, a Paul Finebaum could say this and guess what? I couldn’t say anything about it. I wouldn’t have a platform. But Paul, I’m going to take the high road. But what I really want to tell you, you’re lying, please."
Ad

Newton then delved deeper into the situation, calling what Finebaum said slander.

"That slander, that mud that you throwing. The old me would have had other words and other retaliation tactics," Finebaum said.
Okay, Paul, the real reason why he got kicked off the team—well, tell the people. They’re like, ‘What you gonna say? Because I stole a laptop?’ That’s not true. Because Urban Meyer would tell you I had to transfer while Tim Tebow was there. I wasn’t going to play, Paul."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Cam Newton was arrested in 2008 after allegedly stealing a student's laptop

The incident Newton is referring to is from 2008 when, according to police reports, Newton was arrested for allegedly stealing a student's laptop. This led to a temporary suspension and a lot of negative attention around Newton. Police claimed that Newton tossed the device out of his dorm window when they arrived to question him.

This incident, along with rumors that he was struggling academically, led to his leaving Florida. Newton then went to Blinn College before getting back to Division I football a year later on the Auburn Tigers. There, he won the Heisman Trophy and played so well that he became the first pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications