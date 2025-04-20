"Almost made me cry": Fans filled with emotions as Deion Sanders hands full scholarship to Colorado standout

Deion Sanders is gearing up for his third stint as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Last season, they managed to record a 9-4 campaign along with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars.
On Saturday, fans got a glimpse of the new and revamped team during the annual Black and Gold spring game. Safety Ben Finneseth joined the Buffs in 2021 and has since seen limited time on the field. However, with the departure of key safeties like Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders in the draft, Finneseth is expected to take a greater role this upcoming season.
Deion Sanders recognized Ben Finneseth's hard work and dedication. He decided to reward him by offering him a scholarship in the program.
Fans took to the comments to congratulate Finneseth on his achievement. They expressed their joy and happiness with some kind words about the safety.
"damn almost made me cry. happy for him," one fan commented.
"Congrats Ben....great kid and player who has grit...A bunch of unselfish guys on his team, and we appreciate all of you...It's a special group that is relentless-Buff nationa is fired up!" another fan said.
"This is awesome...now just need that number 10." this fan wrote.
"He better get that fully," another fan said.
"That hug," this fan commented.
Ben Finneseth has been impressive during practices. He has been getting reps in with the team's main secondary. Deion Sanders also praised Finneseth for his development over the years.
Deion Sanders rejects the idea of 'selling' an invitation to players in the transfer portal
Coach Prime has completely flipped the Buffs program in the past two years. He has put them in the national spotlight, and this has sparked interest among prospects looking to join the program.
During a press conference last Tuesday, Deion Sanders was questioned whether he had any message for players entering the spring transfer portal. He said that the Buffs' achievements are enough to make a case for themselves for potential recruits.
"I don't think I have to explain to explain why Colorado (is a place to be)," Coach Prime said. "I think they see that on an everyday basis, why Colorado. I don't think I have to sit up there and sell us to anybody. I think by the time they get there, they're looking for confirmation. Our program sells itself.
"We're doing a great job on Pro Day. As a matter of fact, all of you that covered the Pro Day, you did a great job. I'm talking about a wonderful job. That was one of the best pro days I was told, that many scouts had come to see and to witness." (TS- 12:59 onwards)
Deion Sanders retired Shedeur and Travis Hunter's jerseys during the spring game on Saturday. The Buffs will take on Georgia Tech in their first game of the 2025 campaign in August.
