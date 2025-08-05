  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Already hate Brian Kelly even more" - CFB fans drop unfiltered opinion on Netflix's Any Given Saturday SEC docuseries

"Already hate Brian Kelly even more" - CFB fans drop unfiltered opinion on Netflix's Any Given Saturday SEC docuseries

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 05, 2025 20:02 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Netflix's "Any Given Saturday" SEC docuseries has officially launched, and fans have offered up their opinions on social media.

Ad

The documentary takes a deep dive into the world of college football in the SEC, including some interesting interviews with coaches who are potentially on the hot seat and could be fired if their program turns in a bad season.

Fans seem to be loving the documentary so far. Check out some of the reactions to the series on X here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad

The reactions didn't stop there. Here are just a few more.

"Watching #SEC Football: Any given Saturday. I'm not sure who's more hate to face guy, Hugh Freeze or Brian Kelly?" a fan said.
"watching Any Given Saturday and Brian Kelly really a psycho," another fan said.
"Watching Graham Mertz on Any Given Saturday… the respect I have for this man! A true Gator," another fan commented.
Ad

Fans seem to really be enjoying the documentary thus far. The entire thing is available to stream on Netflix and is seven episodes long. Each episode ranges from about 45 to 50 minutes each. Given the strong reception the series has received thus far, it's likely a second season could be around the corner.

Who took part in the "Any Given Sunday" Netflix docuseries?

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Ten notable SEC teams decided to take part in the docuseries. Those teams are listed below.

Ad
  • Florida Gators
  • LSU Tigers
  • Tennessee Volunteers
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Auburn Tigers
  • Kentucky Wildcats
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Vanderbilt Commodores

Several notable SEC power house programs, however, such as Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Oklahoma, decided not to take part in the documentary. The documentary takes an in-depth look at SEC programs, including access to locker room speeches, practices, team bus trips, and taking a peek into the personal lives of players and coaches.

Ad

Some key moments include Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talking about the possibility of being fired, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, discussing the same, as well as Florida head coach Billy Napier discussing his quarterback situation with Graham Mertz and freshman D.J. Lagway.

The documentary truly gives college football fans a deep look into the ins and outs of the sport off the field. It will be interesting to see how soon Netflix decides to announce a potential second season, given the positive reception the series has seen already.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications