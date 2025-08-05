"Already hate Brian Kelly even more" - CFB fans drop unfiltered opinion on Netflix's Any Given Saturday SEC docuseries

Netflix's &quot;Any Given Saturday&quot; SEC docuseries has officially launched, and fans have offered up their opinions on social media.The documentary takes a deep dive into the world of college football in the SEC, including some interesting interviews with coaches who are potentially on the hot seat and could be fired if their program turns in a bad season.Fans seem to be loving the documentary so far. Check out some of the reactions to the series on X here.The reactions didn't stop there. Here are just a few more.&quot;Watching #SEC Football: Any given Saturday. I'm not sure who's more hate to face guy, Hugh Freeze or Brian Kelly?&quot; a fan said.&quot;watching Any Given Saturday and Brian Kelly really a psycho,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Watching Graham Mertz on Any Given Saturday… the respect I have for this man! A true Gator,&quot; another fan commented.Fans seem to really be enjoying the documentary thus far. The entire thing is available to stream on Netflix and is seven episodes long. Each episode ranges from about 45 to 50 minutes each. Given the strong reception the series has received thus far, it's likely a second season could be around the corner.Who took part in the &quot;Any Given Sunday&quot; Netflix docuseries?Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: ImagnTen notable SEC teams decided to take part in the docuseries. Those teams are listed below.Florida GatorsLSU TigersTennessee VolunteersSouth Carolina GamecocksTexas A&amp;M AggiesArkansas RazorbacksAuburn TigersKentucky WildcatsMississippi State BulldogsVanderbilt CommodoresSeveral notable SEC power house programs, however, such as Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Oklahoma, decided not to take part in the documentary. The documentary takes an in-depth look at SEC programs, including access to locker room speeches, practices, team bus trips, and taking a peek into the personal lives of players and coaches.Some key moments include Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talking about the possibility of being fired, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, discussing the same, as well as Florida head coach Billy Napier discussing his quarterback situation with Graham Mertz and freshman D.J. Lagway.The documentary truly gives college football fans a deep look into the ins and outs of the sport off the field. It will be interesting to see how soon Netflix decides to announce a potential second season, given the positive reception the series has seen already.