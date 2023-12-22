On Thursday, Dylan Raiola, the new quarterback for Nebraska who recently flipped his commitment from Georgia, announced a multi-year partnership with Panini America trading cards.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the partnership will include the production of autographed trading cards featuring Dylan’s name and image.

Raiola expressed his excitement in a press release, saying:

"Being on a trading card is a dream, and I am proud to be part of the Panini team."

This announcement was first reported by Thamel, while Dylan Raiola took to social media to share his excitement about the partnership, posting:

“Always dreamt of what it would be like to have my own trading card...Excited to announce that I've signed my first exclusive NIL deal with @PaniniAmerica ! #ratedprospect”

Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini, expressed his enthusiasm for Raiola:

“Dylan is both an outstanding player and young man, and he is a natural fit to join the Panini family.”

According to growjo.com, Panini America’s estimated annual revenue is currently $37 million. In March 2022, Fanatics was valued at $27 billion and has been on track to obtain the exclusive licensing rights to produce NFL trading cards from Panini.

However, the NFLPA’s attempt to end its current deal with Panini early has reportedly complicated this potential transition.

Panini's all-star lineup expands as Dylan Raiola joins the company

Dylan Raiola joined a group of prominent student-athletes, including quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning from the University of Texas, Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze from the University of Washington, quarterback Joe Milton from the University of Tennessee, USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch and University of Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez.

Additionally, top basketball prospects from the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025, such as Amen and Ausar Thompson, Matas Buzelis and Ja’Kobe Walter, have also signed up with Panini.

