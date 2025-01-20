“Always praying for my hometown”: Deion Sanders pays tribute to Fort Myers after responding to Colorado offer

Deion Sanders' future in Colorado has been a topic of discussion amid interest from some NFL teams. However, on Monday, Coach Prime paid a special tribute to his hometown, Fort Myers, Florida, on X.

"Always praying for my hometown Ft. Myers Florida as well as North Ft. Myers Florida. God bless the #239. #CoachPrime," Sanders tweeted.

Sanders' tweet for his hometown came only a few minutes after he reacted to Colorado's offer for four-star North Fort Myers DL James Johnson.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound high school prospect, will be eligible to play collegiate football in 2026. He opened up on the Buffs' offer.

"I wasn't really surprised knowing what (Colorado head) Coach (Deion) Sanders said to the athletes in the 239 (area code for Southwest Florida)," Johnson said. "He was going to offer three of us every year, so I just knew it was a matter of time before they offered."

Sanders was born in Fort Myers on Aug. 9, 1967, and attended Florida State, where he played football and baseball.

Despite going on to have a stellar career in the NFL and MLB, along with a glowing coaching career across the country, Sanders has a special place in his heart for his hometown of Fort Myers.

Deion Sanders likely to remain at Colorado amid rumors around Dallas Cowboys coaching job

While Deion Sanders' future has been in the spotlight, Coach Prime appears to have insisted that he plans to remain in Colorado. Sanders recently spoke with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and there were suggestions that he could take up the vacant job at the NFL franchise.

However, Sanders addressed his talk with Jones, saying he "loves Boulder."

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it's intriguing," Sanders told Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. Coach Prime inked a five-year, $29.5 million deal with CU.

In two years so far, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record with the program.

