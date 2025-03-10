“Always a real one”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra drops heartwarming message for grandma on her special day

Deion Sanders and his daughter sent out a heartwarming message to his mother on her birthday this week. Sanders took to his Instagram page to wish his mother a happy birthday and shared a heartfelt message for her.

"Happy Birthday to the Greatest Mother in the game. My mama just wanted me to make it & she always told me to stay out the streets, don’t do no drugs or drink, don’t get these girls pregnant & work hard & be great at whatever you do.

She Never tried to run my life, sabotage my relationships, stay in my pockets, be seen & heard, find the camera or Cause drama so she could come to the rescue. My mama old school but not an old fool and she ain’t worked since '89' because I retired her in advance for being a part of my peace. Young athletes yo mama’s could learn from @mommaconnie21 She’s a Real 1."

Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, commented on her father's post and had a heartfelt message for her grandmother.

"Yes! Grandma always been a real one!!"

Sanders clearly credits his mother for the ton of success he has seen in his career. In fact, the argument could be made that Sanders has had one of the most impressive careers in the game as a player and non-player.

Deion Sanders prepares to continue coaching Colorado in 2025

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who established himself as one of the best cornerbacks the game has ever seen. After his playing career, Sanders began a coaching career with Jackson State before taking on the same job with Colorado.

During his first two seasons, Sanders coached his son, Shedeur, who has become one of the top prospects at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not only is Shedeur Sanders now one of the top prospects at quarterback in the Draft, but he's one of the top overall prospects in the entire draft class.

His other son, Shilo, whom he also coached, is expected to play in the NFL next season as well as a safety. Whether or not he ends up being a late-round draft pick or an undrafted free agent remains to be seen.

Now, Sanders will begin the first season of his coaching career in which he's not coaching any of his sons. It will be interesting to see how Sanders fares in the coaching world without having his sons by his side.

