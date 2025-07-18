Ambitious grandpa Deion Sanders goes recruiting for a swim coach to train infant grandson, baby Snow, via latest IG post 

Deion Sanders is looking to build up the athletic ability of his grandson, Snow, at an early age. The family has a strong legacy in the world of athletics, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer wants that to continue with the next generation.

According to Sanders’ Instagram story on Thursday, the family is in search of a swimming coach for Snow. The grandson is not even a year old yet, but the family feels he can catch on with the swimming lessons, having shown some glimpses months earlier.

“We need a swim coach and lessons in Canton, Texas, ASAP. Contact @deiondrasanders DM; please be straight up,” Coach Prime wrote.

Instagram story (Source: @deionsanders/Instagram)

Deiondra Sanders also made a similar post on her Instagram page for wider coverage in a bid to reach the right candidates. She further specified the qualifications expected from interested candidates.

“Snow needs swimming lessons! Please be an experience and certified baby/toddler swim teacher,” Deiondra wrote while reposting Coach Prime’s earlier post on her Instagram story.

Instagram story (Source: @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

Snow had his first swimming experience back in April. He was carried into a pool by his father, Jacquees, in the presence of family, including Deion Sanders. While the experience started with some curiosity from the kid, it was evident that he enjoyed the moment.

Quincy Avery questions Deion Sanders’ coaching commitment

Deion Sanders is navigating new challenges in his third season at Colorado in 2025. It will be his first without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on the team, and this is creating some uncertainty within the program, especially at the quarterback position.

In his appearance on the “Maggie and Perloff,” quarterback coach Quincy Avery has raised doubts about Sanders’ long-term dedication to coaching the Buffaloes.

“It’s going to get really difficult and Deion Sanders is going to have to make a real decision,” Avery said via AthlonSports.com. “Was he doing this the whole time to prop his son up and help him become this top-tier quarterback, which he did, or does he want to do this because he really cares about the kids?

“He's never coached a team in which his son did not play for. This is brand new to him; so we get to see who he is as a person when he has to take on this team without his sons involved," he added.

There's a renewed confidence in Deion Sanders and Colorado after finishing 9-4 last season. However, the absence of crucial players that has been with him for most of his coaching career in the upcoming season places some doubt in the minds of many.

