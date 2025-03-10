"America collectively is rooting for this": Josh Pate shares why Alabama is still a top-tier team on the most hated list in CFB 

The post-Nick Saban era has begun in college football, but one thing hasn’t changed — Alabama is still one of the most hated teams. That's because the Crimson Tide have won the most number of national championships (six) since 2000. Ohio State and LSU come in at joint second with three titles each.

The Crimson Tide stitched an untidy 9-4 season in 2024, missing the 12-team College Football Playoff field after Kalen DeBoer took over retired Saban.

Despite the decline, college football analyst Josh Pate broke down why so many are hoping for Alabama’s demise under a new head coach — but also why the Tide might not be going anywhere anytime soon. Pate said (2:50):

"If they were to hang an 8-4 season this year, folks would love it because it would confirm in their minds, ‘Okay, we didn’t have an Alabama problem, we just had a Saban problem. 'Bama sucked before he got there, and maybe now that he’s gone, they’ll suck again.'

"America collectively is rooting for this. It’s up to Alabama to dispel that."

Pate explained what would happen if Alabama still puts together a dominant season in 2024:

"But if 'Bama hangs an 11-1 record this year—if they’re playing in Atlanta, if they’re primed in the middle of the playoff pack—well, then that is a collective ‘uh-oh’ from the rest of the country."

Kalen DeBoer heads into 2025 with new OC and new QB1

The Alabama Crimson Tide made some changes in their coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season. Kalen DeBoer hired his former companion Ryan Grubb, naming him the offensive coordinator of the program. Both were part of Washington, who appeared in the national championship game two years ago.

Meanwhile, the program will also have to name a new starting quarterback after Jalen Milroe declared for the 2025 start. Ty Simpson leads the race to succeed but Austin Mack have former ties with both the coach and offensive coordinator.

Keelon Russell is a freshman who can develop on the sidelines for now before potentially taking the reins in a couple of years.

All in all, DeBoer will be on hot seat and anything less than playoff qualification could put a target on his back.

