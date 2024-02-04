LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly released a once-injured bald eagle back into the wild on Friday, with the video going viral on social media. The eagle had been treated by the school's veterinary medicine wildlife hospital and was nursed back to full health in three months.

Kelly released the bald eagle on a levee along the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

Some college football fans thought that the act by Kelly was a nice and noble thing to do. While others took this opportunity to crack jokes.

Here is how fans responded to this moment on Reddit.

"AMERICAAA, F*CK YEA!" a fan posted, referring to the famous song of the same name by Team America.

Additionally, some reactions have noted the association between Brian Kelly's release of a Bald Eagle and other College Football programs that are named or associated with the bird.

One fan humorously said that Kelly had lost another player via the rehabilitation portal to one of LSU's SEC rivals, the Auburn Tigers, whose battle cry is “War Eagle” and before each game, a Golden Eagle files onto the field.

Brian Kelly and LSU in 2024

Brian Kelly will be hoping the LSU Tigers will be able to build on their success in 2023. During that season, Kelly led the Tigers to a 10-3 season overall, with a 6-3 record in conference play.

However, the Tigers will be without the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, who threw 40 touchdowns during the 2023 season, has declared for the NFL draft.

Additionally, both the OC and the DC will be different from last year, as Kelly fired DC Matt House, and OC Mike Denbrock moved to Notre Dame. Missouri Tigers' Blake Baker has replaced House, while Denbrock has not been replaced yet.