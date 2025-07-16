Amid 16-team CFB playoff proposal, MW Commish Gloria Nevarez defends conference champions' right to automatic qualification 

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has been vocal about the ongoing discussions on the expansion of the College Football Playoff. There's a proposal to expand the playoffs to 16 teams further, but the idea of automatic bids has been a point of contention.

According to a social media post from The Athletic's Chris Vanini on Wednesday, Nevarez has once again opposed the possibility of a playoffs with automatic bids. The commissioner wants a system that prioritizes league champions and opens endless opportunities to others.

“We believe all teams should have access, honor conference champions, and allow those teams capturing lightning in a bottle to compete for the national championship,” Nevarez said.

Gloria Nevarez previously made this opinion last week at the Mountain West media days in Las Vegas. The commissioner reiterated the conference's long-term commitment to an expanded college football playoff.

"Every FBS league will have equal access to that playoff,” Nevarez said. “The five top conference champions get automatic qualifications and seven are chosen at large.”

“Since 2009, the Mountain West, specifically Craig Thompson, has been a leader and advocate in getting this expanded playoff adopted and retaining that equity of access. Our goal is to annually qualify for that AQ as well as be considered for at-large opportunities. Our non-conference scheduling this season reflects all of these goals.”

Gloria Nevarez says Mountain West won’t quit the CFP

With the Group of Five conferences getting limited opportunities in the CFP, there’s an ongoing discussion about a separate playoff system. Gloria Nevarez informed the Associated Press that she’s aware of the talks, but noted it could be viable only if it does not conflict with the CFP.

“Certainly real. Certainly intriguing,” Nevarez said in May after the Mountain West spring meetings wrapped up in Scottsdale. “We are committed to the CFP. Anything would have to be significant enough to even think about stepping away from the CFP.”

Nevarez expressed dissatisfaction with the revenue distribution model for the new 12-team playoffs. It provides Mountain West schools roughly the same annual payout as they received under the previous four-team CFP format.

“We were all disappointed in the financial outcome of the CFP, no doubt,” Nevarez said. “But that aside, we’re very excited collectively as a league that the enterprise stayed together, that we have the access.”

The Mountain West is currently facing a host of internal struggles following the impending departure of some of its members to the Pac-12. However, Gloria Nevarez is confident of leading the conference to safety.

