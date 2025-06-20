Amid $20.5 million revenue-sharing, Alabama AD Greg Bryne debunks theories on cutting sports to manage profits

Alabama Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne doesn't think college programs will cut sports to keep profits high.

With the NCAA antitrust settlement happening, reports came out that schools may opt to cut some sports to keep their profits high. However, Byrne says Alabama has no plans of doing that for the time being.

"We're gonna try everything we can to have that not be the case," Byrne said on 105.5 WNSP... We have one team that makes a healthy profit in football. We have one that turns a profit in men's basketball. We have 19 that don't.

"Football has been the sport that has historically supported the department, and the investments we've made in the young men in our football program I'm very proud of, both from a revenue-sharing standpoint but also what we do holistically with the young men," Byrne added.

As Byrne notes, some sports don't make money for the school, but they still are an important part of the ecosystem of Alabama.

It brings in more students and makes the school more diverse with sports. So, despite other schools cutting sports, Byrne says that won't happen at Alabama.

"As far as how many sports we have, it's a hard model," Byrne said. "There's no doubt about it. But at the same time, too, I believe in the model and I think it's something worth investing in and we continue to plan to do so here at the University of Alabama."

Alabama's biggest sport is college football, and it does bring in the most money for the program.

The Crimson Tide's football program has 18 claimed national titles, including most recently in 2020.

Greg Byrne has high expectations for Alabama football in 2025

Alabama had a disappointing 2024 college football season as the program failed to make the playoffs and was upset in its bowl game against Michigan.

It was the first year with Kalen DeBoer as their coach. Entering 2025, Byrne likes what DeBoer has done in the offseason and has high expectations for the team.

"I've been really impressed with the buy-in from the young men in our program," Byrne said, via Yahoo. "I think having coach (Ryan) Grubb there has been a real positive for the program. Kalen's leadership through this historical transition has been really good across the board."

Byrne believes Alabama had a really good spring practice, which he believes will lead to a successful 2025 season.

Alabama opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Florida State.

