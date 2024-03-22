Amid ACC implosion rumors, CFB insider claims ESPN will offer life support for Jim Phillips to battle FSU & Clemson lawsuit ahead of 2024 season

The turmoil in the ACC grew to a new level on Tuesday when Clemson filed a lawsuit against the conference. The Tigers joined rival Florida State as the two teams in a legal battle with the conference in a bid to exit the league and avoid paying the huge exit fees.

While the potential exit of Clemon and Florida State has a huge implication on the future of the ACC, the league might not suffer the same fate as the Pac-12. There has been a lot of speculation on what could happen to the league following the Pac-12 implosion.

College football insider Jim Williams reckons the ACC will not experience mass exodus like the Pac-12 amid the Tigers and Seminoles legal battle. That's pretty much because ESPN, the owner of the conference’s media rights, wants the league to remain together.

ESPN won't help Clemson and Florida State out of ACC

While Clemson and Florida State remain steadfast in their bid to leave the ACC, ESPN won't be offering any help to either program. The television network owns the media rights of the league until 2036 and will do everything to protect it from a potential breakup.

ESPN is expected to partner with the conference in the legal battle against the two universities. The network got involved in the lawsuit against Florida State last month, and it's expected that it will make an entry to the recent one filed by Clemson on Tuesday very soon.

It's worth noting that the long-term media deal with the conference gives ESPN the right to renegotiate the terms of the deal if membership falls below 15. The conference has moved quickly to mitigate the possibility of this with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU last summer

Florida State and Clemson might still find their way out of the ACC

While ESPN won't be offering any help whatsoever to Clemson and Florida State in their bid to leave the ACC, the two powerhouses might eventually find their way out of the conference. It remains unknown how this will unfold, but the possibility exists for the two.

The Tigers and the Seminoles are not happy with the conference distribution of the ACC which is fixed until 2036 when the deal expires. They are also not satisfied with the conference distribution model, which does not take to account the prominence and influence of members.

The athletic departments of the two universities believes thata remaining in the conference will keep them at a competitive disadvantage.