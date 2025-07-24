Amid Arch Manning to Cleveland rumors, CFB insider reveals NFC team as potential contender for Texas QB's NFL transition

Amid Nick Saban's potential coaching comeback rumors, Arch Manning has been linked to Cleveland. On Wednesday, Colin Cowherd suggesting that the connections between the Manning family, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Saban’s agent Jimmy Sexton can help bring everything together.However, former ESPN analyst Todd McShay posted on X, suggesting the Browns aren't the only program linked in the Manning sweepstakes.McShay pointed to another franchise with two first-round picks in 2026, a general manager with ties to Manning from his time at Texas and a head coach known for grooming quarterbacks, possibly a team based in the South, as Cowherd hinted.This description seems to align well with the Los Angeles Rams, as they are the only other program besides the Browns with two first-round picks in 2026 following a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. McShay noted that Rams GM Les Snead’s son plays at Texas and is reportedly close to Manning.The Rams HC Sean McVay also fits this clue, as he is widely respected for offensive innovation and quarterback development. When McVay took over the Rams in 2017, he transformed Jared Goff from a struggling rookie into a Pro Bowl quarterback and Super Bowl starter by 2018.McVay later revived Matthew Stafford’s career after acquiring him in a trade with the Detroit Lions in 2021.What did Colin Cowherd say about the Arch Manning to Cleveland? The rumor linking Arch Manning to the Browns gained attention, especially with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett competing for the starting quarterback position. Manning is now focusing on leading the Texas Longhorns as their starting QB in the 2025 season.Meanwhile, here's what Colin Cowherd had to say about the speculation:&quot;This is the worst-kept secret in the South. [Jimmy] Haslam, owner of the Browns, huge SEC/Tennessee booster, leans heavily on the Manning family. Arch Manning is part of the Manning family. Saban is incredibly close to not only Jimmy Haslam, but Saban's close to the Manning family as well.&quot;If he could land, I'm told, a top quarterback like Harbaugh going to the Chargers for [Justin] Herbert — he would take a phone call for the NFL,&quot; Cowherd reported. &quot;And there are two teams guaranteed to be awful this year in the NFL: Cleveland and the Saints. Nick Saban has coached in Cleveland with the Browns under the Belichick staff and he coached at LSU. This is not a conspiracy theory.&quot;The Longhorns quarterback will start the 2025 season on Aug. 30, facing off against Ohio State.