Amid Arch Manning - Heisman rumors, CFB insider picks Ryan Day's Ohio State standout for coveted college football honor in 2025

Heading into the season, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is a popular pick to win the Heisman Trophy. Despite never starting for a full season at the college level, many fans and analysts are hyping him up as the next great college quarterback. There are many who believe he will be ready to step in as a star in the NFL after next season.
However, he is not the Heisman Trophy pick for everyone. In an appearance on "Get Up" on Wednesday, ESPN insider Heather Dinich gave the edge to coach Ryan Day's standout Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to win the prestigious award.
"I’m picking Jeremiah Smith to win the award," Dinich said. "He’s only 19-years-old. 17.3 yards per catch, 15 touchdowns. When you look at his numbers in the College Football Playoff, 45 yards for one catch, 43 yards for another. I mean, he’s a big time playmaker. The award goes to the best player, not the best quarterback."
It is not hard to see why Dinich believes Jeremiah Smith could win the Heisman Trophy next season. He is coming off a stellar freshman season where he established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football. He was one of the driving forces on the Buckeyes as they won the national championship.
Smith did all that as a freshman and should only get better next season. If he is able to continue his upward trajectory, there is a good chance he will be in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy next season.
Arch Manning has a natural edge over Jeremiah Smith in the Heisman race because he is a quarterback
While there is certainly an argument that Jeremiah Smith will win the Heisman trophy next season, he is at an inherent disadvantage. While former Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter won the award last season, the Heisman typically gets awarded to quarterbacks.
There are some years when another player breaks through, but they need to have a truly exceptional year to beat out the top QB. As a result, Arch Manning will have an advantage next season simply because of his position.
Before Hunter won the award last year, QBs were the previous three Heisman winners. They had also won seven of the previous eight years.
According to FanDuel, Arch Manning is the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +700. Jeremiah Smith is fourth in odds at +1100, also behind Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.
