Amid Arch Manning Heisman rumors, CFB insider reveals Cade Klubnik's standout skillset for the coveted honor in 2025

One of the biggest reasons that makes Clemson Tigers a potential national championship contender is due to their returning quarterback, Cade Klubnik. The 21-year-old veteran is entering 2025 to play in his final year of NCAA eligibility. Already he appears to have caught the Heisman chatter.

According to CFB insider Phil Steele, who was recently at Colin Cowherd's The Herd, shared his analysis of Klubnik and revealed why he thinks the Clemson QB could be a breakout star in the upcoming season. Steele mentioned Klubnik's ability to utilize his resources and run the ball makes him stand apart.

“I picked him to win the Heisman and I'll tell you why. You go back two years ago, he had 19 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, and people were wondering about him. But coming into that season in '23, he lost his top three receivers due to injury,” Steele said to Cowherd on Thursday. [Timestamp - 3:30]

The veteran analyst believes Klubnik could have an edge over Arch Manning to win the Heisman owing to his experience as a starter for the team.

“Last year, he got those injured receivers back, added in a couple of top-notch transfers, and all of a sudden, 36 touchdowns to six interceptions. He's operating behind my number two-rated offensive line.

"He's got my number two set of receivers to throw to. And when I look at Clemson's schedule, I've got him winning all 12 games. So I think Klubnik leads the nation in passing and leads a 12-0 team,” he added.

Cade Klubnik has a challenging ACC schedule in 2025

The Tigers’ path to recording a perfect season in 2025 won't be easy. Even though ACC enjoys a comparatively weaker position than SEC or Big Ten, Clemson will still face some of the top programs in the league. The season opener against LSU at home happens to be a blockbuster matchup in all of college football.

It will be a clash of two veteran QBs at Tigers stadium. Similarly, Klubnik & Co. will have Syracuse in Week 4 and UNC in Week 5.

Similarly, Boston College, SMU and Duke are other matchups in consecutive weeks. They will face Mike Norvell's FSU in Week 9 and finally South Carolina to wrap up the 2025 season.

