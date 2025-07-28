Amid Bill Belichick and UNC's looming ACC exit, Paul Finebaum details SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's role in $165 million move

Bill Belichick’s UNC, a founding member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), since 1953, is reportedly looking to shift to the Southeastern Conference (SEC). College football analyst Paul Finebaum talked about the same during Monday’s episode of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” podcast.

“It sounds very much to me like people close to North Carolina are floating this out there," Finebaum said. "Even though the ACC is now singing Kumbaya, we all know that there are a lot of anxious schools in there."

Finebaum was careful not to suggest that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is actively pursuing UNC.

“He (Sankey) has not spoken formally or informally to anyone, that’s just not how he works," Finebaum said. “I think ultimately it’s going to happen. North Carolina has always been the number one choice of many people in SEC circles.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Source: Getty

The potential move will be an expensive one. As part of a legal settlement, any school that wants to leave the ACC before 2026 would owe about $165 million. The fee will gradually drop over the years, falling to $93 million by 2029 and $75 million by the 2030-31 academic year.

Paul Finebaum on Bill Belichick’s legacy at UNC

Bill Belichick is the winningest coach in NFL history with six Super Bowl titles. He moved to the collegiate ranks after signing with UNC in January. While many think this is good for the program, some believe it could be risky for his legacy, especially if things don’t go well in the 2025 season. Among those who believe this is Paul Finebaum.

“There’s some, because (his legacy) has already been diminished,” Finebaum said, via “Get Up” on Friday. “We all know he’s won six Super Bowls. It’s the greatest NFL career of all time. But we often remember what you do last.”

Pointing to legendary baseball player Willie Mays, who was a center fielder, Finebaum said:

“I mean, Willie Mays was my favorite player as a kid, but I remember him dropping a fly ball in the World Series. It happens. I’m afraid for Bill Belichick, it’s going to happen again.”

The Tar Heels will open their 2025 season at home on Sept. 1 against TCU.

