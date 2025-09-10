Amid Billy Napier's firing rumors, CFB insider blasts critics for spreading negativity after Florida's humiliating loss

College football insider Greg McElroy slammed the critics for spreading negativity after Florida's 18-16 loss to USF over the weekend, which further fuelled calls for Billy Napier's firing before the season ends.

The ESPN analyst said in Monday's "Always College Football" podcast that the program always seeks to find the positive spin behind the news surrounding the sport. He noted that the program wouldn't give in to people who want Napier or Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy fired.

"We need to cool it with the hot seat hot takes in week two," McElroy said. "Now, I understand where we’re at. I get it. I understand why people react the way they do."

"So for those of you coming to us expecting us to fire Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State or for those of you coming to us telling us to fire Billy Napier at Florida, I’m not willing to say that now,” he added.

The loss dropped Napier to 20-20 as Florida's coach and is 14-7 at home. The shock loss to USF booted the Gators out of the AP Top 25 poll going into Week 3.

Greg McElroy emphasizes Billy Napier's play-calling and clock management issues

Florida coach Billy Napier should immediately fix the team's problems heading into the crucial SEC clash against No. 3 LSU this weekend to stay in the national championship picture, said college football insider Greg McElroy.

McElroy warned that it can go off the rails quickly if Napier can't fix his issues with play calling and clock management in the games against LSU and No. 5 Miami the following week.

"He was brought to Florida from Louisiana because of his reputation for building a meticulous process-driven disciplined program. And now, everything looks like it’s now out the window," the college football insider said.

However, McElroy expressed optimism about Napier's ability to bounce back, as he looked into Florida's campaign last season. The analyst pointed out that everybody seemed to count the Gators out after their season-opening loss to the Hurricanes.

He silenced the critics by pulling off big wins over Ole Miss and LSU and hung tough against Georgia before losing down the stretch.

"This is a marathon in college football nowadays," McElroy said. "To jump to conclusions after week two about what a team might become is a dangerous game.”

After losing five of its first nine games last season, Florida won the next four, including victories over rivals Florida State and Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. So, everyone who wants to count the Gators out early in the season is making a mistake, according to the analyst.

