Amid Brian Kelly's pursuit of top 2026 class, five-star LSU commit shares cryptic post on alleged commitment status

By Maliha
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:00 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Five-star athlete Lamar Brown gave LSU a big boost with his commitment on July 10. Since then, excitement among Tigers fans has surged, and Brown added to that enthusiasm by seemingly reaffirming his commitment to Brian Kelly's program on Saturday.

"🔒," Brown tweeted, probably meaning that he is locked in with the Tigers.
Texas A&M was a major contender in Brown's recruitment, as the Aggies repeatedly hosted him, including an unofficial visit for the annual Maroon and White spring game and an official visit in June.

After that official trip to College Station, many believed Texas A&M had the edge, but Brown ultimately decided to stay in-state and commit to LSU. In a conversation with Rivals’ recruiting expert, Sam Spiegelman, Brown shared why he chose the Tigers:

“Coming from the 225, to play in Baton Rouge, in the state of Louisiana, on a Saturday night in Death Valley with the city on my back … to have the chance to play there and win a national championship there would be great."

Brian Kelly has 16 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation. Besides Brown, the Tigers' cycle features two more five-star commits: wide receiver Tristen Keys and edge rusher Trenton Henderson.

What potential does Lamar Brown bring to LSU?

Lamar Brown is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. ESPN praised his exceptional mobility, leverage, balance and finishing strength.

On Thursday, Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings, Charles Power, praised Brown’s rare potential by comparing him with former Colorado standout Travis Hunter:

"Never been a No. 1 athlete that big, and Lamar Brown is a unique prospect, really. I almost kind of think of him as like the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school."

Over the past three seasons, Brown has tallied 91 tackles and eight sacks. Though he plays on both sides of the ball, the LSU commit plans to begin his college career on defense. He also clocked a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, matching the second-fastest time for defensive tackles at 2024's NFL combine.

