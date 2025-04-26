Amid constant chatter about character, Shedeur Sanders' former teammate recalls touching recruitment story

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 26, 2025 14:24 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
As Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has slipped down the draft, there has been a lot of talk about his character. Many fans and media members have speculated that the reason he is falling down the draft is not because of anything on the field, but because NFL teams did not like how he acted during meetings at the NFL Combine.

While Sanders is a divisive prospect, there is no doubt that this is a unique situation. This is possibly the biggest draft fall in NFL history. However, while many people are talking about Shedeur's perceived character issues, there are some who are coming to his defense.

After day two of the 2025 NFL draft wrapped up and Shedeur Sanders was still undrafted, his brother, safety Shilo Sanders, went live on Twitch. He brought on their former Colorado teammate, offensive lineman Justin Mayers. On the broadcast, Mayers told a heartwarming story about Shedeur Sanders reaching out to him when he was in the transfer portal.

"So when I hit the portal and had all them schools, of all the 30 schools, he's the only quarterback that called me, like four times a day," Mayers said. "I didn't even know he was calling. He sent me a text like, "Yo this is Shedeur." I was like oh, so I call him back. He's been consistent since day one bro. I mean he's real. He's funny, I mean y'all just see him from the outside."
"Y'all dont' see how normal we are and just vibes. We're just regular people that have a great platform to do what we love. But like Shedeur is cool bro. Y'all think all this negative energy and it's this, it's that. That's not the case at all. He's a great locker room guy. Too good of a locker room guy."
Shedeur Sanders remains positive heading into day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft

While there is no doubt that this is a disappointing situation for the Sanders family, Shedeur has remained positive. He woke up on Saturday morning a few hours before the start of day three of the draft and posted on X.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD."
There are still a few teams who could be interested in drafting a QB on day three of the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely destinations for him.

