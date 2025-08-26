Amid Dave Portnoy ban reports, Ohio State breaks silence with detailed statement on Fox's Big Noon kickoff team

On Monday, there were rumors that Ohio State had banned Barstool Sports‘ founder Dave Portnoy from entering its stadium for Big Noon Kickoff‘s coverage of the Buckeyes’ Week 1 clash against Texas. However, the Buckeyes have denied the rumors.

On Tuesday. Ohio State also released a statement, rebutting the rumors around Portnoy.

“Ohio State routinely holds planning meetings with media partners and provides input regarding broadcast set-up, kickoff times and other matters,” the statement read. “During planning meetings with FOX regarding Big Noon Kickoff’s visit to campus this week, FOX representatives informed the department that the only talent who would be inside Ohio Stadium for the last hour of the show would be their main set/desk talent team.

“This group comprises their halftime and post-game shows, as well. They informed us that David Portnoy is not part of their ‘main desk’ crew. Ohio State did not ban anyone from our stadium.”

However, Portnoy will not be on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday since the people who will be part of the show inside the stadium are only the network's primary on-air talent. As things stand, Portnoy is not part of that group as he is new to the broadcast team for this season.

Moreover, reports claim that Portnoy is not expected to be on the main stage for any Big Noon Kickoff game at any Big Ten school this year.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is an ardent Michigan fan

Many felt that the rumors surrounding Dave Portnoy getting banned from entering Ohio State stadium were down to his ties with Michigan. Ohio State and Michigan are considered big rivals in the Big Ten.

Portnoy attended the University of Michigan. He graduated in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in education.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2004 and has been running it ever since.

