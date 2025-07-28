Deion Sanders, a.k.a. &quot;Coach Prime,&quot; opened up on his battle with bladder cancer in a press conference on Monday. The Colorado coach underwent surgery this offseason and announced that he is now cancer-free.Soon after Sanders addressed his diagnosis and recovery from bladder cancer, a video of actress Karrueche Tran showing support for the Buffs coach went viral on social media. In the clip posted on X Monday, Tran was in a hospital room with Sanders before he underwent surgery.“We are dealing with bladder cancer and we’re here to fully remove the bladder,” Tran said, while wiping away tears from her eyes.The camera then pans to Sanders, who said he was going to text his sons about the surgery. Karreuche also held Sanders' hand as he was wheeled into the emergency room, while walking by his side.According to reports, Sanders and Tran sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted having lunch together.Coach Prime has five children. He has two children, Deion Jr. and Deiondra, from his first ex-wife Carolyn Chambers, and three kids, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, from his second ex-wife Pilar.Coach Prime had an inspiring message when asked about &quot;staring death in the face&quot; during a cancer diagnosisNCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnWhen Deion Sanders held his press conference on Monday, a reporter asked him about the feeling of &quot;staring death in the face&quot; when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. However, Coach Prime had a unique perspective on the narrative.“I didn’t stare death in the face, I stared life in the face,” Sanders said. “You think I’m playing when I tell you, 'I’m God’s guy.' I really am. I’m allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me. So, I never thought about no death.&quot;Sanders, who missed most of Colorado's spring camp due to his illness, also confirmed that he will be returning to coach the Buffs for his third year in the 2025 season.In two years, Coach Prime has led CU to a 13-12 record, including a 9-4 finish last season.