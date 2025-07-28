  • home icon
  Amid Deion Sanders' retirement rumors, son, Bucky, brings smiles with positive news on dad's health condition

Amid Deion Sanders' retirement rumors, son, Bucky, brings smiles with positive news on dad's health condition

By Maliha
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:05 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders' undisclosed health condition has raised serious concerns among Colorado fans. The Buffaloes coach is scheduled to appear at a press conference on Monday with his medical team, where he could provide clarity about his situation.

On Sunday, Coach Prime posted a video on Instagram in which he shared that he "had to make a will" and described the period as a difficult time in his life. The footage was captured by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky.

In an Instagram post, Bucky reflected on the emotional experience of recording his father’s words and appeared to push back against rumors suggesting that Coach Prime might retire due to his ongoing health concerns.

"I'm like, I just want to be there as your son," Bucky said. "I don't really want to document, bro. I just want to be there for you. You know, now as time went on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why."
Sanders was present at Colorado’s spring game and appeared at the Big 12 media day earlier this month but remained quiet about his health during both events.

Bucky shared that his father’s condition worsened in April, just before the NFL Draft. However, he reiterated Coach Prime's positive health update:

"Like I said, it was a hard-fought battle, but it was a battle that was fought and won.
Coach Prime had a standout 2024 season, leading Colorado to nine wins and a share of first place in the Big 12. Following the successful campaign, the third-year coach isn’t expected to retire from Colorado, as he remains under contract with the Buffaloes through 2029.

Deion Sanders' press conference will take place at 11 a.m. MT and will be streamed live on Colorado’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Past statement reveals Deion Sanders' retirement plan with Colorado

Many speculated that Deion Sanders would retire following the departure of his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. However, Coach Prime dismissed those rumours by signing a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffaloes in March.

Amid his struggles with health issues, many have speculated about his retirement. The third-year coach had said about his retirement plan to NBC News’ Savannah Sellers in 2023:

“I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career. It is my desire to one day retire and just walk off, not walk off, I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship. Championships. Plural. That’s what I wanna do.”

Fall camp for Deion Sanders' program kicks off later on Monday.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Bhargav
