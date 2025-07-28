Amid Deion Sanders' retirement rumors, son, Bucky, brings smiles with positive news on dad's health condition

Deion Sanders' undisclosed health condition has raised serious concerns among Colorado fans. The Buffaloes coach is scheduled to appear at a press conference on Monday with his medical team, where he could provide clarity about his situation.On Sunday, Coach Prime posted a video on Instagram in which he shared that he &quot;had to make a will&quot; and described the period as a difficult time in his life. The footage was captured by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky.In an Instagram post, Bucky reflected on the emotional experience of recording his father’s words and appeared to push back against rumors suggesting that Coach Prime might retire due to his ongoing health concerns.&quot;I'm like, I just want to be there as your son,&quot; Bucky said. &quot;I don't really want to document, bro. I just want to be there for you. You know, now as time went on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders was present at Colorado’s spring game and appeared at the Big 12 media day earlier this month but remained quiet about his health during both events.Bucky shared that his father’s condition worsened in April, just before the NFL Draft. However, he reiterated Coach Prime's positive health update:&quot;Like I said, it was a hard-fought battle, but it was a battle that was fought and won.Coach Prime had a standout 2024 season, leading Colorado to nine wins and a share of first place in the Big 12. Following the successful campaign, the third-year coach isn’t expected to retire from Colorado, as he remains under contract with the Buffaloes through 2029.Deion Sanders' press conference will take place at 11 a.m. MT and will be streamed live on Colorado’s YouTube and Facebook pages.Past statement reveals Deion Sanders' retirement plan with ColoradoMany speculated that Deion Sanders would retire following the departure of his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. However, Coach Prime dismissed those rumours by signing a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Buffaloes in March.Amid his struggles with health issues, many have speculated about his retirement. The third-year coach had said about his retirement plan to NBC News’ Savannah Sellers in 2023:“I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career. It is my desire to one day retire and just walk off, not walk off, I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship. Championships. Plural. That’s what I wanna do.”Fall camp for Deion Sanders' program kicks off later on Monday.