Amid hot seat rumors, CFB insider reveals biggest strength of Brian Kelly's LSU heading into 2025

Brian Kelly has an interesting 2025 season at LSU. The Tigers' coach has been in the spotlight since fans want to see LSU qualify for the College Football Playoff.

While some are still doubting whether Kelly is the right man to lead LSU, analyst Greg McElroy has highlighted some of the program's strengths.

"LSU, you continue to hear really positive things," McElroy said on the "Always College Football" show on Thursday (11:50). "You look at what they did this offseason, they land the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country. Nine of those 18 transfer portal players come in on defense. You look at the five top players in their class, and they're all defensive players.

"So, you kinda got to think to yourself, they really made it a point of emphasis this year to strengthen that side of the ball."

McElroy also said that LSU's offense has players who can hurt the opposition. However, the analyst also pointed out that the Tigers' defense needed improvement, and the transfers this offseason could see the team take another step in the right direction.

Brian Kelly offers update on LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier's injury

LSU Tigers HC Brian Kelly - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, there were rumors online suggesting that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered a serious knee injury at a closed practice session that could jeopardize his 2025 season. However, Brian Kelly set the record straight on the QB's injury.

“Just for the record, [Nussmeier] had tendinitis, patella tendinitis,” Kelly said on Friday. “He does not have a torn ACL."

Kelly also spoke about the seriousness of Nussmeier's injury.

“On the scale of 1 to 10, this is like a 1.5, on the scale of 1 to 10,” Kelly said. “And that’s just being honest with you, so we get the right information out there. … It’s like guys dealing with tendinitis virtually every day, in life. Take two aspirins and I’ll call you in the morning, right? This is more precautionary.

“He was out there today throwing. Tomorrow, he’ll be back out, most likely in a practice situation, so I thought we’d calm everybody down.”

The Tigers will begin their 2025 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

