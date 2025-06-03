Amid hot seat rumors, CFB insider reveals James Franklin's approval ratings before 2025 season

James Franklin took over as the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2014. In 11 seasons, he has led the program to the College Football Playoff just once. That was during the 2024 season when the Nittany Lions finished with a 13-3 record and qualified for the 12-team playoff.

Franklin and his team won in the first round against SMU. They defeated Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal. Unfortunately, their quest for a national championship came crashing down at the hands of Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal game.

Following the 2024 campaign, James Franklin has been rumored to be on the hot seat. However, according to CFB insider Josh Pate, Penn State fans still have confidence in Franklin's leadership ahead of the 2025 season.

On Monday's episode of his show, Pate shared that Franklin has an 85% job approval rating within the fanbase.

"Everyone's got flaws. So James Franklin, I got him at 85, that's extremely high," Pate said. "And I would say the only people who are Penn State fans who do not approve of James Franklin would be the fringe, you know, like ring cult. That's the group that, until you win a national championship, does not approve it."

"That's the group who probably claims James Franklin's overrated even though he's not.....James Franklin, I've got in polling in at 85%, and I would consider that a little bit low." (TS-0:10 onwards)

Josh Pate also highlighted how the Nittany Lions struggle to win big games against teams like Ohio State. However, he believes that the program is in good hands and has been making strides to become a top team over the past few years.

Colin Cowherd shares his take on James Franklin and the Nittany Lions

James Franklin has won one Big Ten title with the team back in 2016. However, last season, they showcased glimpses of brilliance while becoming a playoff contender.

On last Thursday's episode of his show, CFB analyst Colin Cowherd shared his prediction for Penn State. He talked about the changing NIL landscape and its effects on a team like the Nittany Lions.

"I think the last couple of years it's been pretty obvious when I watch Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, these teams at the top of the Big Ten are every bit good as the SEC," Cowherd said.

"I think my take is Penn Stae's going to play for the natty against Texas next year. That's how good I think they are. I think they have a top five, six quarterback....They got some NIL money." (TS-4:20 onwards)

The Penn State Nittany Lions begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Nevada. It will be interesting to see if they can once again qualify for the 12-team playoffs and potentially compete for the national championship.

