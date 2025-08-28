Amid hot seat rumors, Greg McElroy ditches Brian Kelly for Dabo Swinney while making LSU - Clemson prediction

Clemson begins the 2025 season ranked No. 4 in the Preseason AP Poll, marking their highest preseason ranking since 2022. Dabo Swinney’s squad has also earned top-five recognition from other experts, including FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, who also slots them at No. 4.However, several college football analysts consider Clemson the top program in the nation, including ESPN’s Greg McElroy.As the Tigers prepare for their season opener against LSU on Saturday night, McElroy believes Clemson holds the edge over Brian Kelly's squad, which comes amid the LSU coach facing job scrutiny (according to Klatt).&quot;I think Clemson's going to be in a great spot,&quot; McElroy said. &quot;I think they have an advantage in this game, frankly. I think it's a game that they should win.&quot;In 2024, Clemson returned to the playoff for the first time since 2019 but fell short with a 38-24 loss to Texas on Dec. 21.However, McElroy believes the Tigers’ 2025 roster appears loaded for a standout season.“I look at Clemson’s roster, top to bottom on paper, with a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, with 17 starters back from a team that won the ACC a year ago, to bring nine starters back on the defensive side of the football,” McElroy said (via SI).“It feels like this has been the year that Dabo Swinney has circled to make a run.Greg McElroy raves about Clemson QB Cade KlubnikBesides Clemson, Greg McElroy is extremely bullish on the Tigers' quarterback Cade Klubnik as well. In his preseason rankings, McElroy placed Klubnik at the very top among quarterbacks nationwide.“That’s a guy who I want on my team, for sure,” McElroy said (via On3). “The fact that he’s been through the grinder and has lived to tell the tale, came out the other end as a superstar, tells me a lot about what this young man is made of, and what he’s going to do this year.”Klubnik is entering his third season as Clemson’s starting quarterback and is widely regarded as one of the most experienced signal-callers in the country, with 37 career games. In 2024, he recorded 36 touchdown passes against six interceptions.